Dear Stanford Community,

The 2023-24 Title IX/Sexual Harassment Annual Report is now available. The report details responses to reported incidents involving students, postdoctoral scholars, faculty, and staff, as well as educational initiatives to prevent sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender discrimination, from Sept. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2024.

The number of reported incidents of prohibited conduct in 2023-24 was 222. This compares to 175 reports in 2022-23, 214 in 2021-22, 98 in 2020-21, 187 in 2019-20, and 279 in 2018-19.

You can view the entire report here.

The Annual Report is prepared by the SHARE (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention) Title IX and Title VI Office, which is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all Stanford community members. The report provides an overview of SHARE’s Title IX response and education work, which is organized around four primary services: consultation, education, facilitation, and investigation.

The SHARE office oversees both Title IX and Title VI as the central resources for reporting and preventing sexual harassment, violence, and harassment and discrimination experienced by Stanford community members. As of April 2025, Dr. Adrienne Lyles is the Title IX and Title VI coordinator and associate vice provost for SHARE.

This year’s Title IX Annual Report is being issued later than we anticipated. We are continuing to make improvements to our data management workflows and system in order to improve the publication process and timeline.

It is our hope that this Annual Report increases awareness of the Title IX reports that Stanford receives and responds to, as well as Stanford’s education and outreach efforts. We welcome your feedback on the report at titleix@stanford.edu.

Sincerely,

Patrick Dunkley

Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access, and Community

Adrienne Lyles

Associate Vice Provost for SHARE and Title IX and Title VI Coordinator