No. 1 Stanford captured its fourth consecutive conference title on Saturday, sweeping the 2025 ACC Women’s Rowing Championship held on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, South Carolina.

The Cardinal became the first ACC team since 2021 to sweep all championship regatta races.

Stanford led the way with 132 points and was joined on the podium by No. 13 Virginia with 106 points and No. 11 Syracuse with 104 points. No. 9 California earned fourth place with 102 points, while No. 18 Duke (89 points), No. 24 North Carolina (68 points), Clemson (67 points), SMU (50 points), Notre Dame (50 points), Louisville (39 points), Miami (34 points), and Boston College (17 points) rounded out the standings.

Following their dominant performance, Stanford’s varsity eight crew was named ACC Crew of the Year. Sarah Marriott earned ACC Newcomer of the Year while Farwell Family Director of Women’s Rowing Derek Byrnes was named ACC Coach of the Year.

Seniors Luise Bachmann, Iris Klok, and sophomores Célia Dupré and Honor Warburg were named to the All-ACC First Team, while junior Alice Baker earned All-ACC Second Team honors.



Stanford’s championship run featured record-setting performances in four events: the first varsity four, second varsity four, first varsity eight, and second varsity eight. In each of these races, no competitor finished within five seconds of Stanford's winning time.

The third varsity eight opened the day with a decisive 5.593-second victory over Notre Dame, setting the tone for the regatta.

The second varsity four began the Cardinal’s record-breaking streak, finishing in 6:58.444, 7.310 seconds ahead of No. 9 California.

The first varsity four and second varsity eight followed with victories of 5.980 and 6.350 seconds, respectively.

The first varsity eight sealed the sweep with a commanding 9.573-second margin over No. 13 Virginia.

With the conference title, Stanford earned an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Rowing Championships, set for May 30-June 1 in West Windsor, New Jersey. The official selection show will air Tuesday, May 20, at 2 p.m. PT.