Study reveals how sensory experiences trigger lasting emotions

“These patients typically spend about a week in a hospital bed with limited mobility, during recording from these implanted intracranial electrodes, while the treatment team waits for spontaneous seizures to occur,” Liu said. During this long stretch of time, these patients were more than willing to volunteer for and participate in the investigators’ innovative study.

Subjects’ visible responses to randomly timed eye puffs were found to be quite consistent. Immediately in response to each puff, the subjects briefly blinked reflexively. In the seconds following each puff, subjects also exhibited additional eye squinting or rapid additional blinks. This additional post-puff eye closure was a natural response to an unpleasant stimulus (since they could not predict the timing of the next puff). It was also precisely quantifiable, offering insight into emotion-triggered behaviors immediately following a sensory stimulus.

All the while, the experimenters tracked subjects’ brainwide activity. They picked up a distinctive two-phase pattern: In the first, roughly 200 milliseconds after the eye puff, they observed a strong but short-lived spike of activity broadcasting “news” of the eye puff throughout the brain. This was followed over the next 700 milliseconds or so by a separate, longer-lasting phase of puff-triggered brain activity more specifically localized to a subset of specific circuits across the brain associated with emotion. This pattern – which Deisseroth noted was discoverable thanks to the simultaneous electrical recording and behavioral technology of the team – displayed the interesting property of yielding an extended window of time for brainwide communication, which could be related to emotion.

Since the core idea of the study was to search for shared principles among humans and mice, the scientists carried out the same experiment in parallel in mice. Remarkably, the team observed a very similar two-phase pattern of brain activity in mice. Moreover, delivering a series of eight eye puffs in rapid succession to mice induced accumulating second-phase brain activity and put the mice into a generalized negative emotional state, as further evidenced by their persistently reduced willingness to engage in reward-seeking behavior. (Such persistence and generalizability are classic hallmarks of emotion.)

Gone with the squint

The researchers then used a medication, chosen to be suitable for use in both humans and mice, to further test for the importance of this persistent activity pattern. Ketamine, widely used at high doses in anesthesia, is FDA-approved at lower doses as an antidepressant. Even at these lower doses, ketamine is known to cause a phenomenon called dissociation, in which typical emotional responses to stimuli are reduced or absent.

“Ketamine recipients are fully aware of sensory experience, but they often don’t have typical emotions about that experience, even if the sensation would normally be unpleasant,” Deisseroth said. “It’s as if it’s happening to someone or something else.” This dissociative effect of ketamine wears off within an hour or so, he said.

After carefully setting up their research protocol so they could safely give a single dose of ketamine to electrode-implanted human subjects in the hospital, and with fully informed consent, the scientists found that indeed the negative emotion caused by the repeated puffs of air (as described by the patients) was greatly inhibited.

An important part of the clinical study was the ability to directly ask participants about their experiences, Liu said.

“The air puff ... felt entertaining,” one participant said. “It felt like little whispers on my eyeballs,” said another.

Consistent with this loss of their subjective sense of annoyance, the human subjects also did not show self-protective behavior – they kept their eyes open between puffs even though they were fully aware of the puffs and continued to have robust reflexive blinks. Remarkably, the same selective effect on behavior (preserving the reflexive blink while blocking self-protection with prolonged eye closure) was observed in the mice.

The team carried out a final set of definitive measurements to test their core hypothesis. If the persistent second phase of brain activity were important in the emotional response, this slower phase would be predicted to be selectively reduced by ketamine in both species, thereby effectively speeding up the brain’s response. In humans and mice alike, the team found that the initial fast burst of brainwide activity was completely unaffected by ketamine. But when the scientists measured the speed at which the slower, second phase of post-eye-puff brain activity subsided, they found that ketamine sped up this decay, effectively sharpening the brain’s response and restricting the puff-induced activity to a brief window of time (analogous to releasing a piano’s sustain pedal to terminate the note).

“This all points to that persistent second phase of brain activity as being strongly linked to emotional state,” Kauvar said.

If speeding up of brain activity prevents formation of emotional states, this acceleration due to ketamine should also be detectable even in the eye puff’s absence. As predicted, the team found that the “intrinsic time scale” – a measure of the time over which brain-activity patterns were correlated – was accelerated by ketamine even without the eye puff. In both species, intrinsic time scale rapidly recovered to its normal duration after the ketamine wore off.

Finally, the team found that ketamine also reversibly reduced synchrony across the brain in both species. “Dissociative medication may render the stabilizing phase of brain activity so ephemeral that information can’t be properly integrated across the brain, including to build an emotional state,” Deisseroth said.

A science of emotion based on timing?

These tunable, measurable timing properties, when pushed beyond a typical range – either in the slowed or sped-up direction – could offer clues about categorizing, quantifying, and perhaps even treating neuropsychiatric disorders.

“Far too-brisk decay of that integrative brain activity (as ketamine causes) could generally prevent coordination of information flowing in from diverse regions of the brain,” Deisseroth said. This could give rise to a situation in which the right hand quite literally doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. “People with schizophrenia report perceptions of alien, as opposed to self-generated, control over their actions,” Deisseroth said.

On the other hand, if a brain disorder causes the second wave of brain activity to decay too slowly or to accumulate excessive strength (perhaps due to differences in brain wiring or gene expression, or even related to personal experiences), this could result in hyperstabilized brain states and, consequently, persistent or untimely emotions or intrusive thoughts like those experienced by people with post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression or eating disorders. Different symptoms (and different disorders) would be expected to arise depending on the specific circuits representing this altered persistence.

Distinct from emotion in health and disease, this same quality of signal persistence could powerfully influence the fundamental speed of information processing, another property that varies substantially in the human population. “People with autism spectrum disorder are often known to have trouble keeping up with high-speed bursts of information, an ability required for language and social-information processing,” Deisseroth said. Could a hyperstabilized brain state be responsible for difficulty in following rapidly changing input?

“These are fascinating possibilities, which we are now exploring,” Deisseroth said. “It’s amazing what an unbiased brainwide screen can reveal, especially with the right technology and across millions of years of evolution.”

