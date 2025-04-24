A protein identified nearly 40 years ago for its ability to stimulate the production of red blood cells plays a surprising, critical role in dampening the immune system’s response to cancer.

Blocking the activity of the protein turns formerly “cold,” or immune-resistant, liver tumors in mice into “hot” tumors teeming with cancer-fighting immune cells. When combined with an immunotherapy that further activates these immune cells against the cancer, the treatment led to complete regression of existing liver tumors in most mice. Treated animals lived for the duration of the experiment. In contrast, control animals survived only a few weeks.

“This is a fundamental breakthrough in our understanding of how the immune system is turned off and on in cancer,” said Edgar Engleman, MD, PhD, a professor of pathology and of medicine. “I could not be more excited about this discovery, and I hope treatments that target the mechanism we uncovered will quickly move forward to human trials.”

Engleman is the senior author of the research, which was published online April 24 in Science. Basic life research scientist David Kung-Chun Chiu, PhD, is the lead author of the study.

Likely applicable to many cancers

Although the work was completed in mice, there are strong indications that the protein, erythropoietin or EPO, plays a similar role in many types of human cancers.

“Research from more than a decade ago has shown that giving EPO to cancer patients with anemia to stimulate red blood cell formation accelerates the growth of the tumor,” Engleman said.

The connection was so striking that in 2007 the Food and Drug Administration required a black box warning label on the drug cautioning against its use in people with cancers. Researchers also saw a clear correlation between patient prognosis and the levels of naturally occurring EPO and its receptor in the tumor.

“Those old reports showed clearly that the more EPO or EPOR there was in tumors, the worse off the patients were,” Engleman said. “But the connection between EPO and cancer immunity was never made until now. In fact, it took a long time and a lot of experiments to convince us that EPO plays a fundamental role in blocking the immune response to cancer, because EPO is so well established as a red blood cell growth factor.”

Chiu developed and studied genome editing techniques to create several mouse models of liver cancer to study how liver tumors develop and respond to treatment. Each model recapitulates specific mutations, histology, and the response to approved therapies found in subtypes of human liver cancers. Tumor formation was either induced by injecting a combination of DNA encoding proteins associated with liver cancer into the animals’ tail vein or by implanting liver cancer cells into the animals’ livers.

