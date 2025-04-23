Stanford faculty members are among the nearly 250 new members elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. This honor recognizes exceptional scholars and researchers from across disciplines who discover and advance knowledge and who apply knowledge to the problems of society.

“The Academy honors excellence across a wide range of disciplines and professions, and our newly elected members have demonstrated expertise and leadership of astonishing breadth and impact,” said Academy board chair Goodwin Liu, associate justice of the California Supreme Court, in the announcement of the new members. “We look forward to engaging their diverse talents and experiences through Academy initiatives that bring interdisciplinary inquiry and unfettered pursuit of knowledge to bear on our society’s greatest challenges.”

Stanford’s newly elected members are:

Anne Brunet, the Michele and Timothy Barakett Endowed Professor and professor of genetics in the School of Medicine (Stanford Medicine) and member of Stanford Bio-X, the Cardiovascular Institute, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

Lance Dixon, professor of particle physics and astrophysics at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford.

Ian Gotlib, the Marjorie Mhoon Fair Professor and professor of psychology in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S) and member of Bio-X, the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

Christopher Manning, professor of linguistics in H&S and the Thomas M. Siebel Professor in Machine Learning and professor of computer science in the School of Engineering, senior fellow at the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), and member of Bio-X.

Walter W. Powell, the Jacks Family Professor in the Graduate School of Education and faculty co-director of the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society.

Paul Segall, the Cecil H. and Ida M. Green Professor and professor of geophysics in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Kang Shen, the Frank Lee and Carol Hall Professor and professor of biology in H&S and the Vincent V.C. Woo Director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute; professor of pathology in Stanford Medicine; and member of Bio-X.