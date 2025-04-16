Each year, researchers at Stanford produce hundreds of studies that contribute to fundamental understanding of environmental systems and generate innovative solutions to some of the most pressing energy, ecology, and societal challenges.

The Stanford Environmental Research Year in Review, produced by the Woods Institute for the Environment, provides a snapshot of key studies from scholars across Stanford’s seven schools. These publications demonstrate how Stanford faculty, students, postdoctoral scholars, and research staff are building connections between knowledge generation and scalable impact. The report also details awards that will foster discovery and innovation, and special reports with insights that are influencing change beyond academia.

“As part of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and with many partners, we are advancing bold investment in both fundamental discovery and scalable solutions,” said Chris Field, the Perry L. McCarty Director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. “By fostering a rich intellectual community across campus and equipping researchers with the tools to pursue novel opportunities, we are cultivating the seeds that grow into meaningful change.”

Stanford Environmental Research Year in Review Download the Stanford Environmental Research 2024 Year in Review (PDF) External link

This year’s review spans a wide range of topics that can inform environmental policies, technology, conservation, business, and decision-making, including:

Equitable, just, and science-backed approaches to climate adaptation

Novel technologies to protect buildings from wildfire and convert air into fertilizer

Understanding links between human and planetary health

Unveiling hidden threats to thriving ecosystems on land and in the ocean

Accounting for biodiversity and nature in business

Opportunities to grow tribal clean energy in the U.S.

“Right now is an all-hands-on-deck moment to restore our planet,” said Arun Majumdar, the Chester Naramore Dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “The research featured in this report gives us the knowledge, hope, and blueprint to make it a reality.”

The examples highlighted in the Stanford Environmental Research Year in Review are far from exhaustive, but they illustrate the breadth and depth of expertise brought to collaborative partnerships at the university and beyond. In total, Stanford scholars produced more than 800 peer-reviewed publications related to the environment and sustainability in 2024.