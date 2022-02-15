Stanford’s new Sloan Fellows: Adrien Auclert, Dan Congreve, Scott Linderman, Dorsa Sadigh and Matei Zaharia. (Image credit: Courtesy Adrien Auclert, Elise Congreve, Avery Krieger, Nima Anari, Hector Garcia-Molina)

The Sloan Research Fellowships program recognizes “researchers whose creativity, innovation and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of scientific leaders,” according to the press release issued by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Since the first Sloan Research Fellowships were awarded in 1955, 237 faculty from Stanford have received this award.

The five Stanford recipients this year are among 118 U.S. and Canadian researchers who will receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship to be used as they wish to further their research.

The Stanford recipients are:

Open to scholars in seven scientific and technical fields – chemistry, computer science, Earth system science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience and physics – the Sloan Research Fellowships are awarded in close coordination with the scientific community.

Candidates must be nominated by their fellow scientists, and winning fellows are selected by an independent panel of senior scholars in their field on the basis of each candidate’s research accomplishments, creativity and potential to become a leader in his or her field.

