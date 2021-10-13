Stanford University physicists Benjamin Lev, Srinivas Raghu and Monika Schleier-Smith have been elected 2021 American Physical Society Fellows.

From left to right: Benjamin Lev, Srinivas Raghu, Monika Schleier-Smith. (Image credit: Courtesy Benjamin Lev/Courtesy Srinivas Raghu/John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation)

The APS Fellowship Program was created to recognize members who have made advances in physics through original research and publications or made significant innovative contributions in the application of physics to science and technology. They may also have made significant contributions to the teaching of physics or service and participation in the activities of the society.

Lev, associate professor of applied physics and of physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), was nominated “for groundbreaking experiments on quantum gases of lanthanide atoms with large magnetic dipole moments, theoretically proposing and experimentally demonstrating many-body multimode cavity QED for many-body physics and the demonstration of novel scanning quantum gas imaging of quantum materials.” Lev is also a member of Stanford Bio-X.

Raghu, an associate professor of physics in H&S and of photon science at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, was nominated “for fundamental theoretical studies of the emergent properties of quantum materials, particularly for developing controlled field-theoretic approaches to such problems.”

Schleier-Smith, an associate professor of physics in H&S, was nominated “for pioneering experimental and theoretical contributions to quantum measurements and quantum simulation with ultracold atoms.”

The Fellowship is a distinct honor signifying recognition by one’s professional peers. Each year, no more than one-half of one percent of the society’s membership (excluding student members) is recognized for election to the status of Fellow of the American Physical Society.