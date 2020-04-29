Talisman perform “Amazing Grace”

Although members of Talisman are at home this quarter, that didn’t stop the a cappella group from coming together for a special performance of “Amazing Grace.” Members individually recorded their parts, which were then pieced together to form a cohesive ensemble. Talisman Director Noelle Chow said, “Music is such a huge comfort to me and has been a wonderful help in the hardest of times, so I hope we can add some light, just as so many others like yourself are already doing.” Along with Chow, Bria Holmes-Lewis and Kai Fox perform solos on Talisman’s rendition of the classic hymn.

Go to the web site to view the video.