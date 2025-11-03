Stanford nurse helps deliver baby at Burning Man

Amid the dust and sparkly outfits at Burning Man this year, something extraordinary happened: A baby was born to a woman who didn’t know she was pregnant.

Assisting with the impromptu delivery inside an RV was a trio of skilled medical professionals, including Maureen O’Reilly, a Stanford Health Care transfer center nurse whose quick thinking and compassion helped ensure the baby’s safety.

The tiny newborn – named Aurora – arrived weighing just over three pounds and left an indelible mark on O’Reilly.

Since first attending Burning Man as a working medic from 2010-12, O’Reilly’s perception of the festival as an off-the-wall party has evolved. Between yoga sessions, breathwork circles, creative art installations, and thought-provoking talks, she found a community grounded in presence, creativity, and connection – and has attended each year since as a festival-goer, not an official medic.

Days before the surprise birth, O’Reilly had run into Aurora’s parents, Kayla and Kasey, who were friends of her daughter, Jade. When O’Reilly heard that a baby born at the festival needed urgent medical help, she rushed to the scene – unaware that the mother was Kayla. Handed the fragile newborn before even seeing Kayla, O’Reilly recognized Kasey nearby and quickly understood who she was helping.

Her nursing instincts took over. She held the tiny infant against her stomach for warmth and wrapped her in blankets. The weather made transport difficult, but an SUV soon arrived to take Aurora to the medical trailer where O’Reilly had spent her time when she first attended Burning Man years ago. From there, Aurora was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, where she continued to receive care. Kayla and Kasey followed via car as soon as Kayla was able.

O’Reilly’s experience as both an ER and neonatal NICU nurse – combined with the presence of what she called the “perfect trio,” her, another ER nurse, and an OB-GYN, within 30 feet of the scene – made all the difference in ensuring the birth occurred safely.

“You never expect a moment like that out there,” O’Reilly said. “It was humbling to realize how all your training, all your instincts, can come together when it matters most.”

Now that Kayla, Kasey, and Aurora are home safe, O’Reilly keeps in touch, occasionally catching up on FaceTime.

“They refer to me as Aurora’s third grandmother, which warms my heart,” O’Reilly said.

She plans to return to Burning Man next year, even more prepared.

“I’ve found that when I prepare for potential accidents or emergencies, they are less likely to happen,” she said. “So, I’ll be ready for anything!”