New imaging method reveals hidden microscopic fibers in detail

The team also explored how these fiber appearances change when brain tissue is affected by neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, leukoencephalopathy, and Alzheimer’s disease.

For instance, the team focused on the hippocampus, a deep-brain structure essential for forming and retrieving memories and one of the first regions affected in many neurodegenerative diseases. Using ComSLI, they compared brain tissue samples from a patient with Alzheimer’s disease and from a healthy patient. In the Alzheimer’s sample, the researchers saw striking microstructural deterioration. The dense fiber crossings that normally connect different parts of the hippocampus were greatly reduced, and one of the main routes for carrying memory-related signals into the hippocampus – the perforant pathway – was barely detectable. In contrast, the healthy hippocampus showed a rich weaving of interconnected fibers spanning across the entire area. These visual maps of subtle degeneration patterns make it possible to map how the brain’s memory circuits break down in disease.

Knowing that ComSLI can be applied to any slide, regardless of preparation or storage, the team pushed the bounds even further, imaging a brain section prepared in 1904. The technique was still able to reveal intricate fiber pathways, opening the door to studying historical samples and tracing lineages of disease.

Beyond the brain

While originally developed for neuroimaging, ComSLI proved effective for other tissues. The researchers demonstrated its use on muscle, bone, and vascular samples, each showing distinct fiber patterns related to their physiological roles.

In tongue muscle, the method revealed layered fiber orientations corresponding to movement and flexibility. In bone, it traced collagen fibers that follow the lines of mechanical stress. In arteries, it uncovered alternating layers of collagen and elastin fibers, aligned to provide both strength and elasticity.

The ability to map fiber orientation in various species, organs, and decades-old specimens could reshape how scientists approach questions of structure and function. It also turns millions of archived slides worldwide into potential sources of new data.

“Although we just presented the method, there are already multiple requests for scanning samples and replicating the ComSLI setup – so many labs and clinics would like to have micron-resolution fiber orientation and micro-connectivity on their histology sections,” Georgiadis said. “Another exciting plan is to go back to well-characterized brain archives or brain sections of famous people, and recover this micro-connectivity information, revealing ‘secrets’ that have been considered long lost. This is the beauty of ComSLI.”