Preemies benefit from hearing mom’s voice, study finds

Hearing the sound of their mother’s voice promotes development of language pathways in a premature baby’s brain, according to a new Stanford Medicine-led study.

During the study, which was published online Oct. 13 in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, hospitalized preemies regularly heard recordings of their mothers reading to them. At the end of the study, MRI brain scans showed that a key language pathway was more mature than that of preemies in a control group who did not hear the recordings. It is the first randomized controlled trial of such an intervention in early development.

“This is the first causal evidence that a speech experience is contributing to brain development at this very young age,” said the lead author, Katherine Travis, PhD, who was an assistant professor at Stanford Medicine when the study was conducted and is now an assistant professor at Weill Cornell Medical School and Burke Neurological Institute. “This is a potentially transformative way of thinking about how to approach neonatal care for promoting better language outcomes in children born prematurely.”

The study’s senior author is Heidi Feldman, MD, PhD, the Ballinger-Swindells Endowed Professor in Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics.

Premature babies – born at least three weeks early – often spend weeks or months in the hospital, typically going home around their original due dates. During hospitalization, they hear less maternal speech than if they had continued to develop in utero. Parents can’t usually stay at the hospital around the clock; they may have older children to care for or jobs they must return to, for example. Preemies are at risk for language delays, and scientists have suspected that reduced early-life exposure to the sounds of speech contributes to the problem.