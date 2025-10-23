Electromagnetic device sorts cells by levitating them

A pair of magnets

Electro-LEV builds on a simple magnetic levitation system that Durmus developed more than a decade ago. In 2015, she published a paper showing that the system could levitate just about any type of cell.

“Cells can levitate because everything on Earth has some inherent magnetic properties,” Durmus said.

The magnetic levitation system consists of a pair of magnets, each about the size of a stick of gum and slightly stronger than ordinary refrigerator magnets, placed one on top of another, north pole to north pole and south pole to south pole. A narrow glass capillary, 1 millimeter in diameter, is sandwiched between the two magnets. Cells in a paramagnetic solution flow through the capillary.

(Paramagnetic solutions, such as the contrast agents used to enhance MRI scans, slightly amplify an external magnetic field.)

“The magnetic forces we work with are very small, around 0.4 Tesla,” Durmus said. “But the beauty of our system is that we put the magnets so close to each other that the magnetic field gradient is very big. That’s the trick.”

The magnetic field gradient is the change in magnetic field strength over distance, and increases when two magnets are closer together. The greater the gradient, the more force it applies to objects in the field.

In comparison, the powerful magnets in MRI machines are about 7 Tesla, but are roughly 1 meter apart. “The magnetic field gradient in an MRI machine is actually smaller than what we create in our teeny-tiny machine, in which the magnets are 1 millimeter apart,” Durmus said.

Inside the capillary, the magnetic field gradient causes the cells to levitate to an equilibrium point. The exact height depends largely on a cell’s density, which differs by cell type and condition.