Democracy Day to focus on civic engagement beyond the ballot box

Tuesday, Nov. 4, will mark Stanford’s fifth Democracy Day, a university-wide academic holiday held annually on U.S. Election Day, when classes pause and the campus turns its focus toward civic engagement and learning.

Over 40 events are planned for the day – from panel discussions on topical issues to hands-on workshops and lively mixers – all designed to inspire deeper connection and conversation about what it means to be an engaged citizen in a democracy.

With no federal race on the ballot this year, this year’s focus is on practicing the everyday habits that keep democracies healthy, said Democracy Day vice-chair Jadon Urogdy, ’27.

“Civic engagement is bigger than just voting,” Urogdy said. “This year, we are focusing on building the scaffolding of democracy. Our programming focuses on cultivating lasting takeaways, whether it be tangible skills, a new philosophy, or an interesting conversation that students can take with them into their lives.”

Empowering every voice

Democracy Day is entirely student-run, led by a committee of 18 students and around 20 enthusiastic volunteers who oversee five flagship events.

Meanwhile, nearly 30 partner events will also be happening across campus, all contributing to the vibrant spirit of celebration and learning.

“Any student group who wants to have an event on the day, we’re really happy to partner with them,” said Keira Chatwin, ’27, who is chairing Democracy Day. The full schedule of events can be viewed on the Democracy Day website.

“The goal is to have a space for everybody where students can find their niche,” Urogdy added.

Like last year, there will be a lively takeover of Meyer Green, where activities will be held throughout the day, from panel discussions – such as one about impactful careers and another on the First Amendment – to food trucks and musical performances, including an appearance by the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band.

There will also be art projects, including an opportunity for students to create their civic self-portrait, a collage of images representing the forces that have shaped their values.

Student-athletes also have a day off from practice and play, thanks to the “All Vote No Play” legislation passed in 2020 by the NCAA to boost civic engagement – an effort basketball coach Eric Reveno helped lead.

Part of Meyer Green’s programming will include an “All Vote No Play” themed panel, featuring alum and former Stanford Women’s Volleyball assistant coach Anne Wicks, MA ’96. Wicks is the Opportunity and Democracy Managing Director at the George W. Bush Presidential Center and will discuss the power of civic engagement when everyone participates.



In the afternoon, former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, as this year’s keynote speaker, will be in conversation with Jeannette Wang, ’26.

Another flagship event is an alumni networking event at the Haas Center, where students who are passionate about public service can learn how to have an impact in broader society, through their careers or elsewhere.

That night, students will gather with scholars and staff for Dine and Dialogue to discuss politics in an informal setting. Students have described it as one of the most meaningful parts of Democracy Day programming.

“Dine and Dialogue is a chance for students to sit down with faculty and have conversations that are related to key political and civic issues in our society,” said Chatwin. While there are subject matter experts participating in Dine and Dialogue – such as political scientists Emilee Chapman and Bruce Cain – there will be faculty from other disciplines represented as well, including Julie Zelenski from computer science and Chris Makler from economics. “Students are also really interested in talking with people from different backgrounds and seeing how their work can intersect with the democratic progress.”

Ways to discuss differences

While Democracy Day occurs once a year, Chatwin and Urogdy both hope that this year’s programming will inspire students to think of democratic engagement as an ongoing practice.

Amid increasing polarization and political gridlock, this work has never felt more important and more challenging.

“It has become so much harder to have conversations across difference, yet these are the conversations that push us toward better policy and solutions,” said Chatwin, adding that is why dialogue is a theme running across Democracy Day this year. “I think really the only way to combat polarization is to skill-build with our students as they start participating in our civic processes, where instead of shutting out the other side, they actively reach out to the other perspective and hear what they have to say. It is only in these moments of collaboration and true conversation that we get the best ideas and the best way for our nation to move forward.”

College campuses are where many of those ideas are incubated, whether it be through scholarship or pro-democracy student movements, said political science professor Adam Bonica, who is the faculty advisor for Democracy Day this year.

“Democracy is not only preserved at the ballot box,” Bonica said. “It is through constant friction and pushback that civil society provides, and Democracy Day recognizes and celebrates that.”

In the spring of 2021, the Faculty Senate voted to acknowledge the importance of democracy and engagement by designating Election Day (the Tuesday after the first Monday of November) a non-instructional day and a university-wide academic holiday. To recognize that civic engagement isn't restricted to electoral participation, Democracy Day is held annually, even in years without American presidential elections. Democracy Day is designed to promote voting, participation, civic engagement, dialogue, community building, and reflection on the role of public service in one's life and the lives of others.



