Researchers uncover AI bias against older working women

Just how deeply embedded are social biases about gender and age? A new study published in Nature finds that inaccurate stereotypes about older women are not only pervasive in online images and videos but are perpetuated and amplified by large language models (LLMs).

While previous research has focused on age-related gender bias in specific settings, this research aims to “characterize a culture-wide trend,” explains Douglas Guilbeault, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business. In a series of large-scale studies conducted with Solène Delecourt, PhD ’20, of the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and Bhargav Srinivasa Desikan of the University of Oxford/Autonomy Institute, Guilbeault found widespread evidence of bias against older women on popular image and video sites and in the algorithms that power popular AI tools such as ChatGPT.

The study explored how gendered expectations shape our mental picture of women at work – including a tendency to see women in certain jobs as younger than they are. Previous research into this bias has looked at “value-based judgments that it is ‘bad’ to be an older woman,” Guilbeault says. This new research took a broader view, exploring how assumptions about gender and age shape depictions of women in particular roles. “We were first looking at the statistical relationship,” Guilbeault says. “Before we even talk about bias – do people simply perceive women in some jobs as younger, period?”

Census data shows that women live longer than men, and there’s no evidence of an age gap in employment, broadly speaking. Yet Guilbeault and his colleagues found that younger women are overrepresented in online images. By analyzing over 1.4 million images and videos from online platforms such as Google, Wikipedia, IMDb, Flickr, and YouTube, the researchers found that women are systematically portrayed as younger than men, particularly in depictions of higher-status and better-paid occupations. Guilbeault and his colleagues also documented this gendered age gap in image databases used to train machine learning algorithms.

Guilbeault and his colleagues also examined nine LLMs to “characterize patterns on the order of billions of words.” Here, too, they found a biased and distorted depiction of older women. “Why would it be showing up in billions of words where there’s no visual presentation of people?” Guilbeault asks. “That is really suggesting it’s woven into the fabric of how we categorize and interpret people in the social world.”

In another recent study, Guilbeault found that people exposed to online images of occupations were more likely to associate certain jobs with one gender. Even a 45-minute exposure significantly shifted people’s perceptions. That is concerning, Guilbeault says: When people spend all day online, what biases are they unconsciously absorbing?