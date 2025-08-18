Ultrasound-powered drug delivery uses sugar to enhance precision

Back to the drawing board

Ultrasound drug delivery has been on Airan’s mind for nearly a decade. In 2018, his team published an early iteration of the system, which was able to deliver propofol, an anesthetic, to specific parts of the rat brain.

Though that early version proved the principle, the researchers soon realized its shortcomings.

The nanoparticles consisted of a polymer shell filled with a liquid core of uncommon chemical compounds. They required a complex production process, had to be stored at -80°C and were less stable after thawing. Only a small amount of drug could be incorporated into the polymer shell, and it would begin to seep out at body temperature.

“The clinical translatability of that system was pretty limited,” Airan said. “We had a real need to come up with something else, so we went back to the drawing board.”

They switched to nanoparticles with a phospholipid shell, known as liposomes – the same structures used to encapsulate the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines.

“There’s a whole infrastructure for making liposomes as a byproduct of the pandemic,” Airan said. “We know how to make this stuff very well now.”

The drug could be loaded into the liquid core of the new nanoparticles, which contains mostly water.

But the nanoparticles had to be distinguishable by ultrasound, meaning they had to have a different acoustic impedance from their immediate surroundings. Acoustic impedance describes how easily sound waves travel through a material and depends largely on density.

“As long as there’s an acoustic impedance difference of a particle compared with the medium, then you’ll get a physical interaction with the ultrasound,” Airan said.