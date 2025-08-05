Stanford Athletics announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

The Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome 10 former standouts this fall, with the induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26, and public recognition taking place Saturday, Sept. 27, during the Cardinal’s football game against San Jose State.

The Class of 2025 includes Sarah Beeson Andersen (softball), Erin Burdette (women’s tennis), David DeCastro (football), Ryan Garko (baseball), Dan Gill (men’s gymnastics), Kiley Neushul (women’s water polo), Kelley O’Hara (women’s soccer), Jeanette Pohlen (women’s basketball), Chasson Randle (men’s basketball), and Tank Williams (football).

Student-athletes are eligible for induction 10 years after their final competition season (Neushul and Randle are first-ballot selections this year). The selection process prioritizes collegiate athletic success (individual and team) and scholastic achievement, in addition to professional career honors, while also considering character, representation of Stanford University, and contributions to sport and society. Inductees must attend the ceremony in person.

Among the most notable achievements of the Class of 2025:

All 10 inductees were honored as All-Americans, combining for 30 honors overall.

2 inductees were members of an NCAA championship team, while 2 inductees claimed NCAA individual titles.

5 inductees were honored as their sport’s national player of the year.

6 inductees led their team to a conference championship, while 5 inductees were named their conference’s player of the year.

3 inductees were recognized as CSC Academic All-Americans.

2 inductees were Olympic medalists, combining for 3 medals overall (2 gold, 1 bronze).

The Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame will feature 490 individuals (including 33 multi-sport athletes) following the induction of this year’s class.

The Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame was originated by Walt Gamage, a longtime sports editor of the Palo Alto Times. Gamage, who had previously worked on many neighborhood newspapers in the Chicago area, moved to Palo Alto in 1944 and quickly became interested in Stanford sports. In early 1954, Gamage organized a Hall of Fame. The first class of inductees, including 34 of the greatest names in Stanford sports history, was announced in a full-page spread in the Palo Alto Times on Dec. 21, 1954.

Sarah Beeson Andersen • Softball • 1999-2002

5th inductee from Softball and first since Lauren Lappin in 2023

Led Cardinal to four NCAA appearances, including the program’s first NCAA Women’s College World Series berth in 2001, resulting in a semifinal finish

Guided Stanford to 183 wins over four seasons, including a program-best 54 victories in 2001

3-time NFCA All-American (2000-02), one of only five players in school history to earn All-America status in at least three seasons, including first-team honors in 2001

4-time All-Pac-10 selection (1999-02), including first-team accolades in her final two seasons

School record holder in career putouts (1,957) while also ranking second all-time in RBI (201), third in walks (115), fourth in games played (261), fourth in doubles (66) and sixth in hits (259)

CSC Academic All-America First Team (2002), 4-time NFCA Scholar-Athlete honoree (1999-2002) and 3-time Pac-10 All-Academic selection (2000-02)

NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient (2002)

Erin Burdette • Women’s Tennis • 2002-05

20th inductee from Women's Tennis and first since Nicole Gibbs in 2023

Member of three NCAA championship teams (2002, 2004-05) in addition to a runner-up finish in 2003

Provided the clinching point in all three NCAA championship matches during her career, including the final two in Athens, Georgia, less than 80 miles from her hometown

Fueled Cardinal to 56 wins combined over back-to-back undefeated seasons as a junior and senior, kick-starting an eventual 89-match winning streak that stretched into 2007

NCAA Doubles champion (2005) with Alice Barnes, posting a 33-6 record

2-time ITA National Doubles Team of the Year member, pairing with Lauren Barnikow (2004) and Alice Barnes (2005)

6-time ITA All-American, honored in both singles and doubles during her freshman and sophomore seasons

Powered Cardinal to four Pac-10 team championships and a 2-time Pac-10 Doubles Team of the Year honoree, pairing with Lauren Barnikow (2003-04)

Returned to The Farm for seven seasons as the program’s volunteer assistant coach (2015-21), helping lead Stanford to three more NCAA titles while on staff

David DeCastro • Football • 2008-11

100th inductee from Football and first since Stepfán Taylor in 2024

Member of three bowl teams, highlighted by a 40-12 victory over Virginia Tech in the 2011 Orange Bowl

Recognized as the best guard in program history, starting all 39 games he played in while producing 316 knockdowns, 68 touchdown-resulting blocks and a blocking consistency grade of 91.63%

All-American (2011), one of only 10 unanimous first-team honorees in school history

Outland Trophy finalist (2011), awarded to the best interior lineman in college football by the Football Writers Association of America

First-Team Freshman All-American (2009) by College Football News, starting all 13 games as a redshirt freshman

2-time All-Pac-10 first-team selection (2010-11)

Selected in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers

In nine seasons (2012-20) with Pittsburgh, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection (2015-20) and three-time All-Pro (2015-17)

Ryan Garko • Baseball • 2000-03

50th inductee from Baseball and first since Carlos Quentin in 2024

Guided Stanford to four NCAA College World Series appearances (2000-03), including runner-up finishes in 2000-01 and 2003 and a semifinal effort in 2002

2-time member of the NCAA College World Series All-Tournament Team (2001, 2003)

Johnny Bench Award recipient (2003), presented annually to college baseball’s top NCAA Division I catcher

First-Team All-American (2003), closing out a senior season in which he led team in batting average (.402), doubles (24), home runs (18) and a school-record RBI (92) while striking out only 17 times

One of six players in school history to hit .400 or better in a season and boasted a career batting average of .350

Co-Pac-10 Player of the Year (2003), 2-time all-conference pick (2002-03) and member of two Pac-10 championship teams (2000, 2003)

Selected in the third round (No. 78 overall) of the 2003 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians, beginning a six-year MLB career that also included stops with the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers

Returned to The Farm as an assistant coach in 2014 and also served as the head coach for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers (2016-17) and University of the Pacific (2018-19)

Dan Gill • Men’s Gymnastics • 2001-04

6th inductee from Men's Gymnastics and first since Josh Stein in 2018

Member of four teams that qualified for NCAA Championships, with the Cardinal placing sixth overall in 2002 as the best season during his career

Nissen-Emery Award winner (2004), presented annually to the top senior gymnast in the nation and one of seven honorees in program history

NCAA champion (2002) on vault, one of six Cardinal gymnasts to win an individual national title on that apparatus

9-time NCAA All-American (2001-04), earning at least one honor in each of his four seasons

Earned five All-America honors as a senior (2004), one of four gymnasts in school history to achieve five All-America accolades at a single NCAA championship

MPSF Gymnast of the Year (2004), the first gymnast in school history to receive the honor and one of seven recipients overall

Member of the U.S. National Team (2003-04) and competed on the bronze medal-winning squad at the Pan American Games that year

Kiley Neushul • Women’s Water Polo • 2012-15

7th inductee from Women’s Water Polo and first since Annika Dries in 2024

Member of three NCAA championship teams (2012, 2014-15), with the Cardinal also delivering a runner-up finish (2013)

Clinched 2015 NCAA title when she converted the game-winning penalty shot with 11 seconds remaining in a 7-6 victory over UCLA - one of her five goals in the match

2-time Peter J. Cutino Award recipient (2012, 2015) and ACWPC Player of the Year (2012)

4-time All-American, one of 16 players in school history to earn recognition in all four seasons

MPSF Newcomer of the Year (2012) and member of the 2014 MPSF championship team

2-time NCAA All-Tournament Team pick (2014-15) and 3-time MPSF All-Tournament selection (2012, 2014-15)

Ranks seventh in school history in career goals (222)

Olympic medalist with Team USA (2016 gold)

Kelley O’Hara • Women’s Soccer • 2006-09

9th inductee from Women’s Soccer and first since Teresa Noyola in 2024

Led Cardinal to four NCAA appearances (2006-09), back-to-back NCAA College Cups (2008-09) and a national runner-up finish (2009)

MAC Hermann Trophy Award recipient (2009) – the first recipient in school history – along with Soccer America Player of the Year (2009) and NSCAA Player of the Year (2009), leading the nation in goals (26) and points (65) as a senior

3-time NSCAA All-American (2007-09) and NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team pick (2009)

Pac-10 Player of the Year (2009), fueling the Cardinal to its first conference title in seven seasons, and a 4-time All-Pac-10 selection (2006-09)

Ranks fourth in school history in points (146), fourth in goals (57), and fifth in shots (344)

3-time Olympian with Team USA (2012, 2016, 2020) and two-time medalist (2012 gold, 2020 bronze), concluding her USWNT career with 160 caps and playing in every senior world championship from 2011-23

4-time World Cup participant with Team USA (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and three-time medalist (2011 silver, 2015 gold, 2019 gold)

Competed 11 seasons in NWSL, winning championships with Gotham FC (2023) and Washington Spirit (2021) while also collecting a title with FC Gold Pride (2010) of the WPS

CSC Academic All-America First Team (2009), NSCAA National Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2009), Senior CLASS Award finalist (2009), 3-time Pac-10 All-Academic selection (2007-09)

Jeanette Pohlen • Women’s Basketball • 2007-11

16th inductee from Women's Basketball and first since Chiney Ogwumike in 2024

Led Stanford to four NCAA Final Fours (2008-11), two national runner-up finishes (2008, 2010) and records of 137-14 (overall) and 69-3 (conference)

Associated Press First-Team All-American (2011), John R. Wooden All-America Team (2011), U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American (2011)

Pac-10 Player of the Year (2011), 3-time all-conference honoree (2009-11) and member of four conference championship teams that swept the regular-season and tournament titles each year

Ranks third in school history in minutes played (4,355), fourth in games played (150), fourth in career three-pointers (268) and sixth in career assists (560)

Signature moment was a buzzer-beating, coast-to-coast layup with 4.4 seconds left to propel Stanford past Xavier 55-53 in the 2010 NCAA Regional Final, advancing to the Final Four

Selected in the first round (No. 9 overall) of 2011 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, playing 148 career games for the franchise and winning a WNBA title (2012) while leading the league in three-point shooting percentage (2011)

Returned to The Farm and enters her fifth season as a member of the coaching staff, serving as an assistant coach

Chasson Randle • Men’s Basketball • 2011-15

44th inductee from Men’s Basketball and first since Arthur Lee in 2023

Guided Cardinal to NCAA Sweet 16 appearance (2014) and a pair of NIT championships (2012, 2015)

Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American (2015), leading team in scoring (19.6 ppg), assists (112) and steals (50) while ranking 19th nationally in free throw percentage (87.7)

2015 NIT Most Outstanding Player, averaging 23.6 points over the tournament run, including a game-high 25 points in the title game over Miami

Program’s all-time leader in scoring (2,375 points), games started (142) and minutes played (4,791) while also ranking second in school history in career three-pointers (304), third in career field goals (760), third in career steals (167) and fourth in career free throws (551)

2-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection (2014-15) and a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2012)

CSC Academic All-America First Team (2015), Senior CLASS First-Team All-American (2015), Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2015) and 3-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection (2013-15)

Played four seasons in NBA (2017-21) while also a member of championship teams in the NBA G League (2021, 2025), EuroLeague (2018), Liga ACB (2018) and NBL (2016)

Tank Williams • Football • 1998-2001

101st inductee from Football, joining David DeCastro in 2025

Member of two bowl teams, competing in the 2000 Rose Bowl and 2001 Seattle Bowl

First-Team All-American (2001), becoming the first defensive back in school history to earn such recognition thanks to his elite combination of size and speed

First-Team All-Pac-10 (2001) selection and team co-captain as a senior, producing a team-high five interceptions while leading the Cardinal to its most victories (9) since 1992

Second-Team All-Pac-10 (2000) honoree and cornerstone of the Cardinal’s 1999 Pac-10 championship team, recording six tackles as a starter in the Rose Bowl

Nine career interceptions rank tied for 10th in school history

Selected in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, finishing fourth in the 2002 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after registering 16 starts, two sacks, one interception and six passes defended

Totaled 70 games, 59 starts, five interceptions and 283 total tackles over a seven-year NFL career, playing for the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots

Returned to The Farm and begins his second season as a defensive quality control analyst

For more information This story was originally published by Stanford Athletics.