Expert strategies to address the harms of market-driven drug development

The diseases causing the most suffering and death in the United States do not always attract investment in new treatments. That’s the disconnect exposed in a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, co-authored by Stanford Law School Professor Lisa Larrimore Ouellette, a leading voice on intellectual property and medical innovation policy. Stanford Health Policy Professor Joshua Salomon, a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also served on the 16-member committee that drafted the report.

Aligning Investments in Therapeutic Development with Therapeutic Need: Closing the Gap calls out a persistent flaw in the U.S. health innovation system: Drug development is often driven more by market potential than by medical necessity. The result? Lifesaving treatments remain elusive for conditions like heart disease and mental illness – even as resources pour into more commercially promising areas such as oncology. According to the report, this misalignment not only distorts innovation but deepens health disparities and costs lives.

Ouellette, the Deane F. Johnson Professor of Law at Stanford and a Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, drew on her legal and policy expertise to examine how patent law, federal research funding, and regulatory frameworks shape the incentives behind drug development and pricing, topics she also addressed in a recent Stanford Lawyer magazine essay, “Pharmaceutical Pricing and Access Beyond Patent Reform.”

“Despite billions in public and private funding, therapeutic development in the United States remains poorly aligned with the country’s most pressing health needs,” says Ouellette, whose scholarship on publicly funded research and medical innovation policy is frequently cited in the report. “As the report shows, the data we rely on to assess disease burden and track therapeutic development are often fragmented, insufficient, and inaccessible. That makes it hard to set evidence-based priorities. That is just one of the challenges we worked to address in a highly interdisciplinary way.”