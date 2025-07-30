Study finds rapid treatment needed for rare, serious flu complication

“It is essential that doctors promptly identify patients with ANE to ensure that these children can receive rapid, intensive care at hospitals that offer advanced neurocritical care and have experts familiar with immunomodulating medications,” said co-senior author Thomas LaRocca, MD, PhD, a clinical assistant professor and a pediatric critical care medicine specialist at Packard Children’s.

The threat of flu

“Flu is notoriously dangerous for kids; it always has been,” Van Haren said, noting that children younger than 5 years face the highest risk of serious illness or death.

The study’s lead authors are Andrew Silverman, MD, and Rachel Walsh, MD, both of whom were residents in pediatric neurology at Stanford Medicine when the project began. Silverman is now a medical fellow at Weill Cornell Medical School, and Walsh is now a fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Van Haren and LaRocca share senior authorship of the study with Molly Wilson-Murphy, MD, of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

“For clinicians, the takeaway from our report is that early, intensive management of brain swelling and the immune response really seemed to help children with this condition recover,” Van Haren said.

The most important thing that parents can do is ensure that children receive their annual flu vaccines, he said, noting that the vaccines greatly reduce a child’s chance of becoming seriously ill with flu.

More cases in a bad flu season

Van Haren, LaRocca, and their colleagues began investigating ANE in 2024 because they noticed the condition was on the increase. Typically, they see one case every year or two at Packard Children’s. During the severe 2024-25 flu season, in which the predominant circulating strain of influenza A hit kids especially hard, they treated four children with ANE and heard reports from colleagues of cases elsewhere in Northern California.