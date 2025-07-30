The hidden mental health cost of climate distress

A new Stanford-led study sheds light on “an emerging psychological health crisis” that disproportionately affects girls. Published July 30 in The Lancet Planetary Health, the study is among the first to quantify how repeated climate stressors impact the psychological well-being and future outlook of adolescents in low-resource settings. Researchers from Stanford’s schools of Medicine, Law, and Sustainability partnered with health experts in Bangladesh to survey more than 1,000 teenagers and conduct focus groups across two regions with starkly different flood exposure.

“What we found really lifts the voices of frontline adolescents – a group whose perspectives and health outcomes are so rarely investigated and communicated,” said lead author Liza Goldberg, an incoming Earth system science PhD student in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Teens in flood-prone Barisal, Bangladesh, were nearly twice as likely to show signs of anxiety and more than three times as likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to peers in relatively more flood-safe Dhaka, the country’s capital city. Girls were nearly twice as likely to show signs of anxiety, often driven by worry over potential household stress and domestic violence that might result from natural disasters. “Fears around climate change may be a central contributor to everyday wellbeing,” said Goldberg, a 2024 graduate of Stanford's Earth Systems Program. “We were shocked by the rates of climate distress we observed, particularly the feeling that environmental changes are derailing young people’s sense of purpose and possibility.”

Stanford researchers and others conducting focus group discussions in Barisal, Bangladesh. | Shahid Atonu Sarkar

The study’s qualitative findings paint a vivid picture of how extreme weather affects young people’s mental state and life decisions. In Barisal, adolescents described how financial strain from frequent flooding has forced families to abandon dreams of higher education and stable work, replacing them with fatalism, household conflict, early marriage, and deep emotional strain. “The perspectives of these adolescents, especially the girls, who live in some of the world’s most climate-affected communities demonstrate the human price of climate change, and underscore the importance of addressing it,” said study co-author Stephen Luby, the Lucy Becker Professor of Medicine in the Stanford School of Medicine.