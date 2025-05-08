Two Stanford scholars have been elected to the American Philosophical Society, the oldest learned society in the United States.

Founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1743 for the purpose of “promoting useful knowledge,” the American Philosophical Society is composed of scholars from a wide variety of academic disciplines and has played an important role in American cultural and intellectual life.

In an article announcing the new members, Roger S. Bagnall, president of the APS, said, “It is a pleasure to announce a distinguished new class of members elected to the American Philosophical Society by its members. Their work represents the highest levels of accomplishment in their respective fields and we look forward to welcoming them to the life and work of the Society.”

Among the 38 scholars elected to the 2025 class of the American Philosophical Society are:

In total, there are 93 Stanford scholars who have been members of the APS.