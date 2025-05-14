Stanford is naming its Science and Engineering Quad to honor a philanthropist who is helping to advance the science, technology, engineering, and medicine (STEM) fields as well as the science of extending the human health span, or staying healthier for longer.

Robert Rosenkranz will fund a number of new, distinguished professorships that will be used to recognize, attract, and/or retain highly accomplished STEM faculty. The gift resulting from Rosenkranz’s commitment is expected to be among the largest individual bequests or gifts ever received by the university.

Robert Rosenkranz | Courtesy Robert Rosenkranz

A separate gift will support research into the underlying processes that drive aging and the development of innovations to improve the human health span – extending the number of years that people live free of physical or mental decline. This includes a new seed grant program that will award substantial funds to small teams of scientists pursuing ambitious aging-related studies.

“This is a remarkable gift, and the newly named Robert Rosenkranz Science and Engineering Quad honors its far-reaching impact,” said Stanford President Jonathan Levin. “The quad’s design and central location at the crossroads of our School of Medicine, School of Engineering, School of Humanities and Sciences, and the new Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability intentionally facilitate encounters across academic disciplines. It is a place that sparks collaborations that advance knowledge and innovation. As we commemorate the centennial of Stanford Engineering, it is especially meaningful to celebrate a gift that will position Stanford scholars to have an even greater impact in the next 100 years.”

The Stoic philanthropist

Robert Rosenkranz is not a Stanford alumnus. He was a scholarship student at Yale University who graduated summa cum laude at age 19 in 1962. Yale named Rosenkranz Hall, home of the School of International Relations, in recognition of his philanthropy. He is also a graduate of Harvard Law School.

His initial affiliation with Stanford was through the Hoover Institution, where he has served as a member of the Board of Overseers since 2019. When planning his philanthropic legacy, Rosenkranz contemplated the philosophies detailed in his recently released book, The Stoic Capitalist (Bloomsbury Business, 2025). It is a book of applied philosophy, using stories from his own life to illustrate how readers can achieve better outcomes in theirs. Building on the Stoic imperative to “act for the benefit of society,” the book emphasizes the value of philanthropy in a well-lived life.

“As a Stoic who embraces the importance of using reason to regulate emotions … I hope to be as thoughtful as possible in deciding how and where my legacy can contribute most to human progress,” Rosenkranz wrote in his book. He commented, “It is within our reach to understand on a molecular level why our cells age in the first instance, and ultimately to extend human health spans by a decade or more. This is potentially the greatest gift science can make to human flourishing, and Stanford is home to the greatest array of relevant talent.”

Beyond his health span interests, Rosenkranz is a financier and philanthropist who established the Rosenkranz Foundation to support initiatives in higher education, public policy issues, and the arts. Among these are Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared U.S.), a public policy debate series that provides a forum for reasoned public discourse through live events, a podcast, and a weekly prime-time program aired on NPR stations. He is also creating a new cultural institution in New York, Canyon, to showcase artists working at the intersection of video, sound and music, and technology.

Rosenkranz achieved professional success in private equity, multi-strategy hedge funds, and the insurance industry. He is chairman of Delphi Capital Management and resides in Aspen, New York, East Hampton, and London with his wife, Alexandra Munroe, a renowned curator and scholar.

New distinguished professorships

Most of the support from Rosenkranz will be used to create distinguished professorships that will be used to attract and retain highly accomplished faculty who are considered the best in their field.

The professorships will be awarded at the discretion of the provost to STEM faculty in the School of Medicine, School of Engineering, and School of Humanities and Sciences.

“These special professorships offer additional recognition of excellence for some of our most distinguished faculty, as well as resources to sustain their research, teaching, and other scholarly activities. The professorships will be extremely valuable in recruiting and retaining the very highest caliber of faculty,” said Provost Jenny Martinez, who is also the Frederick Emmons Terman Professor. “We are most grateful to Mr. Rosenkranz for recognizing Stanford’s potential to improve lives and expand the boundaries of human knowledge.”

A portion of the committed gifts will be allocated for matching funds, which will help other donors fund new, incremental professorships in the STEM fields. Stanford may also allocate some of the gifts for PhD students whose doctoral advisors hold the distinguished professorships.

The Robert Rosenkranz Science and Engineering Quad, which honors this gift, is located centrally between the historic Main Quad – home to the School of Humanities and Sciences – and the medical campus. The School of Engineering is centered in the quad, which was developed in four phases between 2007 and 2014.

Advancing the science of living healthier for longer

A separate commitment, which goes into effect immediately, will support research into the underlying processes that drive aging and innovations to improve the human health span – extending the years people live without the burden of major age-related diseases. This initiative builds on the success of the Impetus Grants, which the Rosenkranz Foundation helped establish to fund scientists working on aging-related research.

This gift will support the work of Anne Brunet, the Michele and Timothy Barakett Endowed Professor of Genetics, and Tony Wyss-Coray, the D. H. Chen Professor II of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and director of the Phil and Penny Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience.

Under their leadership, substantial seed grants will be awarded to small teams of scientists in specific areas related to aging through a competitive proposal process. In addition, the gift will support two annual convenings focused on aging.

“By probing the fundamental mechanisms of aging at the molecular and cellular level, we are uncovering potential avenues to slow or, in some cases, even reverse aspects of age-related decline,” said Brunet. “Unraveling the mechanisms of aging is the first step in developing new strategies to counter its effects and help the many millions suffering from age-related diseases. We are extremely excited about the tremendous potential of this work and believe it will have crucial societal benefits across the world.”