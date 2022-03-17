Stanford students learn flight basics through design

The class Introduction to Aeronautics and Astronautics, led by Ken Hara, assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics, introduces the basics of this field through applied physics, hands-on activities and real-world examples. During one special day in spring quarter, 20 teams of students assembled atop the steps of the Hugh Hildreth Skilling Building to flight-test balsa wood gliders that they designed and built from scratch. Sonia Travaglini, the skilling and learning specialist in aeronautics & astronautics engineering, assisted the students with their glider construction and, along with Hara, served as a judge for the competition.

