Report of the president: Appointments and promotions

APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

DeSimone, Joseph, Professor of Radiology and of Chemical Engineering, effective September 1, 2020

Hernandez-Boussard, Tina, Associate Professor of Medicine, and by courtesy, of Surgery, effective November 1, 2020

Rose, Sherri, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2020.

Setsompop, Kawin, Associate Professor of Radiology, effective November 1, 2020

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Bauer, Andrew, Associate Professor of Anthropology, effective September 1, 2020

Collins, Steven, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective November 1, 2020

Dixon, Scott, Associate Professor of Biology, effective January 1, 2021

Feng, Liang, Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, effective October 1, 2020

Goldbogen, Jeremy, Associate Professor of Biology, effective January 1, 2021

Gweon, Hyowon, Associate Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2020

Huh, June, Professor of Mathematics, effective September 1, 2020

Pasça, Sergiu, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective August 1, 2020

Rivas-Davila, Juan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2020

Seetah, Krish, Associate Professor of Anthropology, effective August 1, 2020

Simard, Julia, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, and by courtesy, of Medicine, effective January 1, 2021

Stanford, Douglas, Associate Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2020

Yan Xia, Associate Professor of Chemistry, effective September 1, 2020

PROMOTION FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Srivastava, Sakti, Professor (Teaching) of Surgery, effective October 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Achour, Sara, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Allende Santa Cruz, Claudia, Assistant Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025

Banik, Steven, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Bouland, Adam, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Chaudhari, Akshay, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Clark, Susan, Assistant Professor of Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Fletcher, Brian, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Law, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Geldsetzer, Pascal, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2024

Kasowski, Maya, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Pathology, and by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 20, 2024

Kozleski, Elizabeth, Professor (Research) of Education, for the period August 31, 2020 through August 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Liu, Fang, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Mason, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2024

Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Trivedi, Mudit, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Anthropology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Blanchet, Jose, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2020

Gipper, Brandon, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023

Hébert, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2023

Heilshorn, Sarah, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, and by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering and of Bioengineering, effective August 1, 2020

Spakowitz, Andrew, Professor of Chemical Engineering and of Materials Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2020

Yang, Peter, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, effective October 1, 2020

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Auclert, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Bacchetta, Rosa, Associate Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2020 through April 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Baiocchi, Michael, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and, by courtesy, of Statistics and of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2021 through August, 2022

Battiato, Ilenia, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Bernert, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Bocolo, Luigi, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023

Boettiger, Alistair, Assistant Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Brandman, Onn, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Chan, David, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023

Chaudhuri, Ovijit, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Clement, Julien, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 17, 2022 through July 16, 2023

Cuesta Rodriguez, José, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026

Dubra, Alfredo, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Duncan, Laramie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Dunn, Laura, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Dylan, Dodd, Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period August 16, 2022 through August 15, 2023

Ellsworth, William, Professor (Research) of Geophysics, for the period October 4, 2020 through October 3, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Feldman, Brian, Assistant Professor of Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Fetter, Dan, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Frock, Richard, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Fung, Lawrence, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Gao, Xiaojing, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025

Garcia, Antero, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

Gorle, Catherine, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024

Grillet, Nicolas, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, for the period April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024

Gross, Eric, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Gu, Xun, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023

Heaney, Catherine, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Psychology and of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Hebert, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024

Hoffman, Mark, Assistant Professor of Sociology, for the period October 16, 2023 through October 15, 2024

Honigsberg, Colleen, Associate Professor of Law, for the period June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2025

Hu, Yang, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2021

Huang, Possu, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Huang, Ting Ting, Associate Professor (Research) of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Iyer, Usha, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024

Jagannathan, Prassana, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

Jaiswal, Siddhartha, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022

Kaltschmidt, Julia, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022

Kantor, Roanne, Assistant Professor of English, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Kasowski, Maya, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Keca, Srdan, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Konermann, Silvana, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, for the period October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024

Konings, Alexandra, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Kronengold, Charles, Assistant Professor of Music, for the period January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Kundaje, Anshul, Assistant Professor of Genetics and of Computer Science, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30. 2022

Kwon, Marci, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024

Larson, Bradley, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period August 1, 2023 through July 30, 2024

Linderman, Scott, Assistant Professor of Statistics, for the period June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2025

Long, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 1, 2023

Mai, Danielle, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024

Mannix, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025

Martinez-Martin, Nicole, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period December 1, 2023 through November 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Morten, Melanie, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Mross, Michaela, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Newman, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022

Palacios, Julia, Assistant Professor of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Pelger, Markus, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Piech, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Computer Education, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021

Press, Steven, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Prillaman, Soledad, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Qin, Jian, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024

Raina, Priyanka, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Rankin, Erinn, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology and of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023

Rivas, Manuel, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Robinson, Aileen, Assistant Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Sidford, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Sorkin, Isaac, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Suckale, Jenny, Assistant Professor of Geophysics and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023

Svensson, Katrin, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Tarpeh, Will, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Travis, Katherine (Katie), Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Trippel, Caroline, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Valdez, Erin, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024

van Rechem, Capucine, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Wang, Bo, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025

Wang, Taia, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Warren, Jared, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023

Wu, Jiajun, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Yamins, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Psychology and of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 30, 2023

Ye, Jiangbin, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Yeatman, Jason, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and of Education, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Yeung, Serena, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science and by courtesy, of Computer Science and of Electrical Engineering, for the period, July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Zaharia, Matei, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Zahn, Natalie, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period August 1, 2024 through July 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Zou, James, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for May, June and July 2020 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Barr, Julianne, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, effective August 1, 2020

Buckwalter, Marian, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective July 1, 2020

Krush, Kiran, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective September 1, 2020

Lee, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective September 1, 2020

Poultsides, George, Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective September 1, 2020

Wan, Derrick, Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective August 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Alexander, Kevin, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024

Dobberfuhl, Amy, Assistant Professor of Urology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Frank, Mathew, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024

Poplack, Steven, Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Azagury, Dan, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Lungren, Matthew, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 30, 2025

Stary, Creed, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and by courtesy, of Ophthalmology, at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Backhus, Leah, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Davis, Kara, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Gaudilliere, Brice, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Govindarajan, Prasanthi, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Haileselassie, Bereketeab, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Children’s Hospital, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Heisinger, William, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020

Hua, Joe, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Itakura, Haruka, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023

Keller, Corey, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period December 1, 2023 through November 30, 2024

Khodadoust, Michael, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Dermatology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023

Lund, Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024

Majzner, Robbie, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024

Mannis, Gabriel, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024

Myung, David, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center and by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Pasca, Anca, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023

Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Pollom, Erqi, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology and by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Sahlem, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2024 through May 31, 2025

Schachar, Ira, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Seib, Carolyn, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period April 28, 2023 through April 27, 2024

Shen, Jeanne, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Sheth, Kunj, Assistant Professor of Urology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 16, 2023 through September 15, 2024

Tawfik, Vivianne, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Tsai, Albert, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Williams, Nolan, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024

OTHER ACTIONS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Freed, Amy, Artist-in-Residence in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Kahan, Michael, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Melamed, A. Douglas, Professor of the Practice of Law, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Nation, Joe, Professor of the Practice of Public Policy, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

REPORT ITEMS:

Agrawalla, Maneesh, Forest Baskett Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Akbarpour, Mohammed, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed, Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period October 15, 2020 through March 31, 2023

Andrews, Jason, Associate Professor of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 15, 2020 to July 14, 2023

Appel, Eric, Assistant Professor of Material Science and Engineering and, by courtesy of Pediatrics, also appointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, in the Woods Institute for International Studies, for the period June 15, 2020 through February 28, 2023

Barakat, Nora, Assistant Professor of History, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Boahen, Kwabena, Professor of Bioengineering and of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Professor of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2023

Bromley, Patricia, Associate Professor of Education, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2021

Brunskill, Emma, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period September 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021

Christin, Angele, Assistant Professor of Communication, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Cochran, Jennifer, Shriram Chair of Bioengineering, and Professor of Bioengineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2023

Cohen, Tina, Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Professor of Pediatrics, effective January 1, 2017 [correction]

Derbew, Sarah, Assistant Professor of Classics, change in start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in end date from August 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024

DiRenzo, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Music, for the period April 10, 2020 through September 30, 2024

Domingue, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Education, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022

Dweck, Carol, Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Education, effective September 1, 2020

Ester, John, Professor (Research) of Epidemiology and Population Health, also appointed Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2020 through April 30, 2023, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Fan, Alice, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Urology, for the period May 1, 2018 through April 30, 2024 [correction]

Fetter, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Economics, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Fox, Emily, Professor of Statistics, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to September 1, 2021

Goel, Sharad, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Computer Science and of Law, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 8, 2018 through September 7, 2021 [correction]

Gray, Nathanael, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021

Guibas, Leonides, Paul Pigott Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Haber, Nicholas, Assistant Professor of Education, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 30, 2023

Haber, Stephen, A.A. and Jeanne Welch Milligan Professor, Professor of History, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective September 1, 2020

Halpern-Fisher, Bonnie, Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, also appointed Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Health Research and Policy for the period April 1, 2020 through March 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Hanushek, Eric, Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, and, by courtesy at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Education, effective July 1, 2020

Kochenderfer, Mykel, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2023

Levine, Emily, Associate Professor of Education, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of History, effective April 28, 2020

Linderman, Scott, Assistant Professor of Statistics, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2023

Mastro, Oriana, Center Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from June 30, 2025 to July 31, 2025

Mauter, Megan, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2023

Pan, Jennifer, Assistant Professor of Communication and, by courtesy, of Political Science, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2022

Piech, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Computer Science Education, also appointed Assistant

Professor, by courtesy, in the Graduate School of Education for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021

Ram, Nilan, Professor of Communication and of Psychology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2019 to September 1, 2020

Reardon, Sean, Professor of Poverty and Inequality in Education, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor by courtesy, of Sociology effective September 1, 2016 [correction]

Reich, Richard, Professor of Political Science, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Education, effective September 1, 2020

Roberts, Laura, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor in the School of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2024

Rosenthal, Eben, Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, also reappointed Professor of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Sorensen, Jesper, Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Professor by courtesy, of Sociology, effective September 1, 2016 [correction]

Subak, Leslee, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Urology, effective May, 1, 2017 [correction]

Trivedi, Mudit, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Anthropology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021 and in end date from August 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025

Tsutsui, Kiyoteru, Professor of Sociology and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020

Willenbring, Jane, Associate Professor of Geological Sciences, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020

Wotipka, Christine, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Education, also appointed Associate Professor (Teaching), by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2025

Yang, Priscilla, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021

Zaharia, Matei, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Zahr, Natalie, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from June 30, 2024 to July 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective September 18, 2020

Carson, Clayborne, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Chidsey, Christopher E. D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Dutton, Robert W., Robert and Barbara Kleist Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective January 4, 2021

Eaton, John K., Charles Lee Powell Foundation Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2020

Goldsmith, Andrea J., Stephen Harris Professor in the School of Engineering, Emerita, effective August 31, 2020

Hahn, Jin S., Professor of Neurology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Herfkens, Robert J., Professor of Radiology (Cardiovascular Imaging), Emeritus, effective July 19, 2020

Hsueh, Aaron J. W., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive and Stem Cell Biology), Emeritus, effective March 1, 2021

Krawitz, Jan, Sadie Dernham Patek Professor in Humanities, Emerita, effective September 1, 2020

Leckie, James O., C.L. Peck, Class of 1906, Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Ortolano, Leonard, UPS Foundation Professor of Civil Engineering in Urban and Regional Planning, Emeritus, effective January 2, 2021

Scandling, John D., Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2020

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Agras, William S., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021

Amylon, Michael D., Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Andersen, Hans C., David Mulvane Ehrsam and Edward Curtis Franklin Professor in Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Ariagno, Ronald L., Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Barsh, Gregory S., Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, September 19, 2020 through September 18, 2021

Carson, Clayborne, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Chase, Robert A., Emile Holman Professor of Surgery, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Chidsey, Christopher E. D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Crenshaw, Martha, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Darling-Hammond, Linda, Charles E. Ducommun Professor in the School of Education, Emerita, for the period October 22, 2020 through February 8, 2021

Dorfman, Leslie J., Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Emeritus, for the period July 8, 2020 through July 7, 2021

Eaton, John K., Charles Lee Powell Foundation Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2022

Emmerson, Donald K., Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Falcon, Walter P., Helen C. Farnsworth Professor of International Agricultural Policy, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Fernald, Anne, Josephine Knotts Knowles Professor of Human Biology, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Fraser-Smith, Antony C., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering and of Geophysics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 21, 2021

Goldsmith, Andrea J., Stephen Harris Professor in the School of Engineering, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Hahn, Jin S., Professor of Neurology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 21, 2022

Hecker, Siegfried S., Professor (Research) of Management Science and Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Herfkens, Robert J., Professor of Radiology (Cardiovascular Imaging), Emeritus, for the period July 20, 2020 through July 19, 2021

Holloway, David J., Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021

Kailath, Thomas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Koran, Lorrin M., Professor (Clinical) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 8, 2020 through August 7, 2021

Kovacs, Gregory T., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Knox, Susan P., Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2020 through August 6, 2022

Knuth, Donald E., Fletcher Jones Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Krawitz, Jan, Sadie Dernham Patek Professor in Humanities, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Leckie, James O., C.L. Peck, Class of 1906 Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Lindau, Evert I., Professor of Electrical Engineering (Research), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Mitchell, Reginald E., Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2020 through August 31, 2020

Mindelzun, Robert E., Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2020 through September 15, 2021

Moss, Richard B., Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021

Oakes, David D., Professor of Surgery at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Olshen, Richard A., Professor of Biomedical Data Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Osborne, Jonathan F., Kamalachari Professor of Science Education, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021

Parkinson, Bradford W., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Plank, David N., Professor (Research) of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 9, 2020 through September 8, 2021

Perry, Stanton B., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology) at the Lucille Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021

Reichelstein, Stefan J., William R. Timken Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Robertson, Channing R., The Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Rosenberg, Saul A., Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Scandling, John D., Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Shoven, John B., The Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020

Steele, Claude M., Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Thompson, Dolores, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2020 through August 5, 2021

Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2020 through November 1, 2021

Wilson, Robert, The Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021

Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

REPORT MATTERS:

Endowed Professorships:

Brongersma, Mark, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and by courtesy, of Applied Physics, appointed Stephen Harris Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Chang, Howard, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Genomics and of Genetics, appointed Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research, effective October 7, 2020

DeSimone, Joseph, Professor of Radiology and of Chemical Engineering, appointed Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine, effective October 7, 2020

Gigante, Denise, Professor of English, appointed Sadie Dernham Patek Professor of Humanities, effective October 7, 2020

Gelfand, Michele, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, appointed John H. Scully Professor of International Business Studies, effective August 20, 2021

Goodman, Miriam, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, appointed the Mrs. George A. Winzer Professor of Medicine, effective October 7, 2020

Gore-Felton, Cheryl, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed Walter E. Nichols, MD, Professor in the School of Medicine, effective October 7, 2020

Gruber, Tanja Andrea, Professor of Hematology and Oncology at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, appointed the Chambers Family Endowed Professor for Pediatric Cancer, effective October 7, 2020

Kiremidjian, Anne, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, appointed C. L. Peck, Class of 1906, Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Lock, James, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, appointed Eric Rothenberg, MD, Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Majeti, Ravindra, Professor of Medicine, appointed RZ Cao Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Moler, Kathryn “Kam”, Vice Provost and Dean of Research and Professor of Applied Physics and of Physics, appointed Marvin Chodorow Professor, effective October 7, 2020

O’Hara, Ruth, Director, Spectrum, Senior Associate Dean, Research and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, appointed Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Quayson, Ato, Professor of English, appointed Jean G. and Morris M. Doyle Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, effective October 7, 2020

Raymond, Jennifer, Professor of Neurobiology, appointed Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor II, effective October 7, 2020

Santiago, Juan, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, appointed Charles Lee Powell Foundation Professor, effective October 7, 2020

Endowed Directorships:

Cabrita, Joel, Assistant Professor of History, appointed Ford Dorsey Director of the Center for African Studies, effective October 7, 2020

Dahl, Laura, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Music, appointed Billie Bennett Achilles Director of Keyboard Programs, effective October 7, 2020

Etchemendy, John, Provost, Emeritus, and the Patrick Suppes Family Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, appointed Denning Co-Director of Stanford HAI, effective October 7, 2020

Li, Fei-Fei, Sequoia Capital Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology at the Graduate School of Business, appointed Denning Co-Director of Stanford HAI, effective October 7, 2020

Administrative Appointments:

Anderson, Lanier, R., J. E. Wallace Sterling Professor of the Humanities, reappointed as Senior Associate Dean for the Humanities and Sciences, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Bernheim, Douglas, Edward Ames Edmonds Professor in Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Chair of Economics, for the period September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2023

Dionne, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Radiology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean of Research for Platforms/Shared Facilities, for the period June 22, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Duggan, Mark, The Trione Director of SIEPR, The Wayne and Jodi Cooperman Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed as Director of SIEPR for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Fan, Shanhui, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, also reappointed Director, Edward L. Ginzton Laboratory, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Fisher, Ian, Professor of Applied Physics and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Director, Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials, for the period September 1, 2020 through Aug 31, 2021

Gaffney, Kelly, Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and, by courtesy, of Chemistry, also appointed Chair of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2024

Gold, Gary, Professor of Radiology, also appointed Chair of Radiology, for the period July 19, 2020 through July 18, 2022

Hinds, Pamela, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Chair of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Kent, Irwin, Professor of Physics, of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Director, Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory (HEPL), for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Krams, Sheri, Professor of Surgery, also appointed Senior Associate Dean, Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Majumdar, Arunava, Jay Precourt Professor of Mechanical Engineering and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, reappointed Director, Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Newsome, William (Bill), Harman Family Provostial Professor and Professor of Neurobiology and, by courtesy, of Psychology, also reappointed Director of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Ruth O’Hara, Senior Associate Dean, Research, and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Director of Spectrum, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Schuster, Phillip, Associate Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, also appointed Chair of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2023

Stevenson, David, Harold K. Faber Professor of Pediatrics, and Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean, Maternal and Child Health, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Tomz, Michael, William Bennett Munro Professor in Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Chair of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Willinsky, John, Khosla Family Professor of Education, also reappointed Associate Dean for Student Affairs, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021