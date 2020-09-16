Stanford Class of 2020 looks back at their time on the Farm

They were theater newbies who ended up producing Stanford’s beloved Gaieties. Track team walk-ons who worked their way to captain. First-gen, low-income students who ended up graduating debt-free, with near-perfect GPAs.

They took leaves of absence; danced professionally; modeled professionally; competed with Mock Trial; wrote honors theses; conducted research with faculty mentors. They found community in theme houses, centers and sororities; helped put on Blackfest and the Stanford Powwow; gave campus tours.

In other words, they were seven reasonably representative members of the Class of 2020 – and, like the rest of their cohort, they endured one of the most bizarre endings to an academic year in university history, all as the nation was beginning to grapple with the complications of pandemic, racial injustice and devastating wildfire.

How are Stanford’s most recent graduates thinking about their time on the Farm and considering the future? In short, with gratitude and optimism. “We have so many diverse skillsets,” Sophia Helfand says. “If each of us tackles [society’s challenges] from a unique standpoint … change will happen.” Here, in their own words, are seven of the university’s newest alumni.