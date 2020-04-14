Meet the Stanford researchers mobilizing to understand, fight COVID-19

Until recently, nobody had heard of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and certainly no Stanford labs were studying it. But, in just a few short weeks, researchers in disciplines ranging from biology and medicine to engineering and economics have marshaled their resources and expertise to help understand, track, stall and fight a pandemic that is swiftly sweeping the globe and leaving massive societal and economic distress in its wake.

The intense research focus around a single topic is utterly unique in the history of the university. “I’ve been here 27 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Stanford biologist Tim Stearns. “But there’s also never been a situation like this in terms of disruption to campus and to our lives. We’re starting to see the creativity of Stanford researchers coming through.”

Even though the rapid spread of the disease was unexpected, Stearns is not surprised by his colleagues’ response to it. “I know from long experience that academics are intrinsically interested in doing things that contribute to the greater good,” said Stearns, who is the Frank Lee and Carol Hall Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Some of Stanford’s COVID-19 projects will have immediate payoffs, like devising tools that will speed the development of a vaccine. Others may not bear fruit for months or years – but they could plant the seeds for a fuller understanding of not only SARS-CoV-2, but the viral agents of future pandemics as well.

While there is no shortage of commitment and a resolve to help among Stanford’s community of scientists, tinkerers and scholars, the challenges associated with a large-scale pivot to studying COVID-19 are daunting. Some of the university’s infrastructure, intended to support collaboration and interdisciplinary thinking, is helping make the pivot easier, but the shift is requiring some groups to abruptly change course or quickly learn new technologies and research methods.

Unable to enter their labs, many researchers are also conducting their work from home – even as they cycle through feelings of anxiety, fear and frustration while simultaneously caring for themselves and their loved ones.

Here, some of the Stanford researchers working on COVID-19 projects speak about their professional and personal experiences during this unprecedented time. Each was photographed at home as they comply with California’s shelter-in-place order.

Photography by Andrew Brodhead. Video by Farrin Abbott, Kurt Hickman and Julia James.