Stanford Professor William Tarpeh receives MacArthur Fellowship

William Tarpeh, an assistant professor of chemical engineering, has been awarded a 2025 MacArthur Fellowship from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Tarpeh – also an assistant professor, by courtesy, of civil and environmental engineering – was recognized for his development of energy-efficient, scalable methods for recovering valuable molecules from wastewater. Fellows receive $800,000, paid out over five years.

“I’m thrilled to see Will Tarpeh’s creativity and impact recognized with this prestigious honor,” said Jennifer Widom, the Frederick Emmons Terman Dean of the School of Engineering. “Will’s work turns the idea of ‘waste’ on its head, finding ingenious ways to recover and reuse valuable resources with the potential to transform global sustainability. This MacArthur Fellowship is a well-deserved recognition of his achievements and reflects the spirit of problem-solving and ingenuity that drives Stanford Engineering.”

Tarpeh designs novel devices and membranes that can select molecules based on their charge and volatility, sorting them out of waste mixtures. His current projects include recovering ammonia from wastewater, where the molecule is a pollutant, and routing it toward uses such as fertilizer in agriculture. Using similar technologies, he is also working to sift lithium from spent batteries, so that the metal can be reused. He envisions a future in which the concept of wastewater is obsolete, thanks to advances in recycling. “I am honored to be included in the MacArthur community of leaders committed to understanding and improving our world,” said Tarpeh. “This award is a testament to my community – the students and postdocs who took a chance on a new lab with a unique mission, my mentors who sharpened my skills, my colleagues who inspire me with creativity and dedication, and my family and friends for their endless support. I am excited to continue the work of redefining wastewater and creating circular, sustainable methods for improving quality of life while protecting the environment for generations to come.” Tarpeh is also a fellow with Stanford’s Precourt Institute for Energy and, by courtesy, the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. The foundation announced 22 fellows for 2025 across a range of disciplines in science and art. Every year, the foundation selects 20 to 30 fellows that it recognizes for creativity and their potential for important future advances.