Parenting in the hospital is stressful. Moms and dads naturally focus on their ill child, sometimes to the neglect of their own mental health.

A Stanford Medicine team has found an effective way to help: Using a virtual reality headset, parents of inpatients at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford can participate in a short, guided meditation that helps them relax and build healthy coping skills.

The VR-guided meditation reduced parental anxiety by about 30% in a study that was published recently in the Journal of Patient Experience. It was especially helpful for Spanish-speaking families, who could complete the meditation in their own language, the study found.