When President Donald Trump unveiled global tariffs on April 2, foreign investors responded by dumping U.S. debt and other dollar-denominated assets. What happened next in the bond and currency markets was unexpected and could signal long-term damage to the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency, according to new research by Stanford Graduate School of Business finance professors Arvind Krishnamurthy and Hanno Lustig.

Based on their models, they conclude that Trump’s tariffs may have pushed investors to question the dollar’s future. And they note that this skepticism could reflect less willingness to let the U.S. government to borrow cheaply in the future.

Typically, investors flock to dollar debt as a safe haven from financial uncertainty, boosting the currency’s value. Yet that’s not what happened following Trump’s tariff rollout and China’s retaliation two days later. Yields on Treasurys and investments in dollars suddenly increased. Based on this, the dollar should have appreciated by about 5%. Instead, its value fell by more than 3% over the next 10 days.

This surprising disconnect suggests that international investors are losing confidence in the safety of dollar-denominated assets, and the dollar itself, Krishnamurthy says. During previous periods of volatility, such as the financial crisis of 2007-2009 and the COVID pandemic, the market very consistently favored the dollar, Krishnamurthy says. “That’s the pattern we’ve seen in the past,” he says. “This pattern looks clearly different.” During the first 100 days of the Trump administration, the dollar’s value fell as much as 10%.

Lustig points to a usually unremarkable corner of the bond market as another indicator that a significant shift is underway. After April 4, the premiums investors pay for Treasury bonds quickly deteriorated in relation to the German bund, reaching levels of underperformance not seen since at least 1989. “The willingness of foreign investors to pay a bit extra for Treasurys – that’s gone,” Lustig says.

For decades, investors have been eager to purchase U.S. debt, even if it meant earning lower yields. “The world wants to hold their wealth in a safe and liquid place, and the U.S. has been the provider of that,” says Krishnamurthy. Krishnamurthy, Lustig, and their colleagues have found that at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008, European investors were willing to forgo about 1% in annual returns for the convenience of holding Treasurys, known as the “convenience yield.” But to quote the title of a new paper they released after the tariff announcement, “this time is different.”

Flight from unpredictability

In their paper, Krishnamurthy and Lustig document a profound change in investor sentiment following Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement. With Zhengyang Jiang at the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, Robert Richmond at the New York University Stern School of Business, and Chenzi Xu at the University of California, Berkeley, they calculate that European investors suddenly required an additional 2.2% annual convenience yield for holding onto Treasurys.

Most U.S. Treasury debt is held by international investors, whose willingness to “buy America” is reflected in the dollar’s status as the world’s go-to currency for international trade, government debt, and central bank holdings. Yet that dominant position could be undermined by the recent capital flight away from the U.S. While Krishnamurthy and Lustig say that it is unlikely a spiral of “de-dollarization” will completely dethrone the dollar, currencies like the euro could rise in importance over the next decade.

This change in investors’ perception of the United States’ fiscal reliability reflects the unpredictability surrounding the on-again, off-again implementation of the Trump administration’s trade policy. “They’ve injected a ton of policy uncertainty into financial markets,” Lustig says.