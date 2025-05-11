No. 1 Stanford’s stingy defense powered a second-half surge to outlast No. 3 USC, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon to capture the 2025 NCAA Championship.

The nation’s only program to have participated at every NCAA Championship since the event's inception in 2001, Stanford claimed its 10th NCAA title overall and third in four seasons. The Cardinal also secured national championships in 2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2002.

The winningest program in collegiate water polo, Stanford (25-1, 5-1 MPSF) put the finishing touches on a dominant campaign. In addition to producing one of only four 15-0 starts in school history, the Cardinal recorded three wins apiece over fellow contenders USC and UCLA while holding the nation’s No. 1 ranking for most of the season. It’s also the fourth time in school history Stanford won both the NCAA and MPSF crowns, having completed the double-dip in 2023, 2022 and 2014.

Sunday’s hardware carried even more significant meaning for Stanford Athletics, which extended one of the most recognizable streaks in college athletics. The nation’s all-time leader in NCAA team championships with 137, the Cardinal has now won at least one NCAA team championship during each of the last 49 seasons, dating back to the 1976-77 campaign.

This story was originally published by Stanford Athletics.