In 2025, the Stanford School of Engineering celebrates 100 years of discovery, innovation, and global impact. As we look back on 10 decades of engineering excellence at Stanford, this short film provides a window into the perspectives of our most influential leaders, the stories behind our most impactful moments of discovery, and the pioneering spirit that makes Stanford Engineering the beacon for innovation that it is today.

You’ll hear from Dean Jennifer Widom, as well as her predecessors Persis Drell, Jim Plummer, John Hennessy, and Jim Gibbons. Stanford’s 13th president, Jonathan Levin, and several alumni who have gone on to become titans of industry, including Jensen Huang and Jerry Yang, share insights into the breakthroughs that have come out of the Stanford School of Engineering and gone on to change lives and shape society.

Join us as we walk through the milestones of the past and look ahead to the challenges and opportunities of the next 100 years.