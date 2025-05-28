Meet Khoi Young, ’25

Gymnast Khoi Young, ’25, felt nervous heading into the 2024 NCAA championships.

Stanford had qualified in third place, teammates had been injured, and it was unlikely they would ace all of their 31 events. But as his teammates nailed their routines on the rings, Young realized they could win – if he could stick his landing.

“I couldn’t believe that everything we’d worked on over the last eight months came down to that landing,” Young said. “I was the last person to compete, and when I stuck my landing, it felt like the weight of the world had been lifted. Seeing it pay off all at once was unforgettable.”

It was a standout moment for the three-time NCAA team champion and design major, who has spent four years juggling classes, design projects, five-hour training sessions, and international competitions.

Sometimes, the student-athlete needed to take his exams at odd hours in the middle of the night while competing abroad in places like Germany and Belgium. In 2023, Young led the U.S. men’s team to gold at the 2023 Pan American Championships in Colombia, where he also won individual gold on the pommel horse.

Young chalks up before practice. "I've experienced something most people don't get to," he says. "Being part of a team is priceless." In 2023, he won individual gold on the pommel horse in the Pan American Championships. Meeting with men's gymnastics head coach Thom Glielmi after practice.

For Young, it was all well worth it.

His Stanford experience also went beyond the classroom and gymnastics mat – it became a pathway of self-discovery.

“Being at Stanford has allowed me to hear a lot of different perspectives and learn more about the world and myself,” Young said. “I have done so much introspective questioning, and it’s extremely freeing to spend a lot of time alone to discover myself. There’s a lot to question – that’s one of the most important things I’ll take with me from my Stanford experience.”

Creativity and asking questions

Young grew up in Maryland and became interested in business and gymnastics at a young age. Young said he enjoys pushing himself, and he chose Stanford for its rigorous academics and competitive gymnastics team.

“I just always opt for the hardest thing,” Young said. “I think that mentality is really what pulled me toward Stanford.”

Young majored in design at the d.school, attracted by its creativity, exploration, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning. In particular, he enjoyed casting and customizing metal while learning machining techniques.

Young works on a 3D modeling project at the Product Realization Lab. "I've created things that I did not think I would ever be able to," he says. Inspecting a 3D modeling project. 3D modeling examples at the lab.

“I’ve created things that I did not think I would ever be able to, like a product I designed to help relax my muscles in the gym,” Young said. “I love projects, and the d.school really focuses on giving you your own creative direction,” Young continued. “It’s so much fun seeing what other people are working on and what I’m able to create with the various constraints.”

Gymnastics taught him about resilience and the value of trial and error, a lesson that carried over into his academic life. “Losing in sports is tough, but it makes it easier to handle coming up short on an exam or a presentation and move forward,” Young explained. “You learn how to have a short memory and forget things that go wrong so you can move on to a new focus.”

Stanford also taught Young to ask for help from his professors and classmates. “Once I learned how to do that, it showed me a new way to get things done,” he said. “I’m very grateful for this community and the way that work is encouraged. Without that, I think things would be much more difficult for me at Stanford.”

Next, Young has his sights set on the 2028 Olympics. Following graduation, Young plans to stay at Stanford to continue his gymnastics training and gain more design internship experience.

He encourages others to also take the time to reflect inward.

“People often ask others why they do certain things, but they rarely ask the same of themselves,” Young said. “Reflecting on your own motivations helps you better understand others, too.”