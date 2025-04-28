No. 2 Stanford sailing won its second consecutive ICSA Women’s Team Race Championship on Monday afternoon, putting on a dominant display with a 16-1 record across two days of competition.

The Cardinal outpaced the 12-team field, edging out top-seeded Yale by one win, while Harvard (9-8) and Cornell (8-9) rounded out the top four.

The win marks Stanford’s fourth women’s national title and sixth overall championship in program history. The Cardinal has been particularly dominant in recent years, winning five titles over the past three seasons (2024: Women’s Fleet and Women’s Team; 2023: Open Fleet and Women’s Fleet).

Stanford established itself as a title contender early, posting an 11-1 record in the Round of 12 to share the lead with Yale after the opening round-robin, highlighted by a crucial 1-4-5 victory over the Bulldogs and a pair of sweeps over Charleston and Pennsylvania.

Stanford continues its strong showing by going unbeaten in the Round of 6, securing a second win over Yale to gain sole possession of first place and claim any potential tiebreaker over the Bulldogs.

Holding a one-win lead entering the Final Four, Stanford secured the championship with a 1-2-4 victory over Cornell before light wind conditions halted competition, and the Cardinal was officially crowned national champions.

Sophie Fisher, Ellie Harned, and Vanessa Lahrkamp handled skipper duties, while Piper Blackband, Kit Harned, Alice Schmid, Ashtyn Tierney, and Shay Wood each served as crew.

The Cardinal will return to the water for two more national championship opportunities next month, beginning with the ICSA Women’s Fleet Race Championship on May 20-23, followed by the ICSA Open Fleet Race Championships on May 27-30.