For the past six years, jazz saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman has spent one quarter per year as a visiting artist with the Department of Music in the School of Humanities and Sciences. This spring, he’s leading two courses: Jazz Improvisation and Advanced Jazz Improvisation.
“How do you teach someone to speak their native language?” Redman asks, reflecting on his teaching. “Ultimately, it’s about immersing yourself in the language.”
This story was originally published by Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences.