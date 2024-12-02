Jon McConnell, a dedicated advocate for student learning and public service at Stanford’s Haas Center for Public Service, died Nov. 12 following a brief illness. He was 59 years old.

McConnell’s 22-year tenure at the Haas Center, from 2001 to 2023, was marked by lasting contributions to programs and initiatives that empowered students to engage meaningfully with communities near and far. As senior director of the center’s Cardinal Quarter Program, he facilitated quarter-long, immersive public service experiences for students. Under his watch, the program grew to 500 opportunities offered annually across campus for students.

In the decade prior to leading the Cardinal Quarter team, McConnell played an instrumental role in launching numerous initiatives, including the Public Service Leadership Fellows, Justice Corps, an International Postgraduate Fellowship, and the Public Service Honor Society. For 15 years, he expanded and advised Stanford’s nationally acclaimed Alternative Spring Break program, which centers on immersive learning experiences in courses and trips designed by students, with mentorship from faculty and alumni. McConnell also lent his expertise to Impact Abroad and the Rubenstein Student-Athlete Civic Engagement Program (ACE).

In 2008, McConnell was recognized with the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Award for his exceptional contributions to undergraduate education – a testament to his tireless work in guiding and inspiring students.

“Jon inspired so many of us and it is no exaggeration to say that the Haas Center was transformed by his steady and consistent leadership and wonderful wit,” said Megan Swezey Fogarty, senior associate vice president for community engagement at Stanford. “To us all he brought a relentless focus on mentoring students and service to the world. I am a better person for having worked with Jon.”

Jon McConnell received the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Award in 2008 for his exceptional contributions to undergraduate education. | Linda A. Cicero / Stanford News Service

McConnell was deeply committed to fostering student growth. “I entered Stanford unsure of so much about my interests and skills, identity, and agency. The Haas Center helped me develop in each of these dimensions and Jon was my most essential advisor and teacher on this journey,” said Stephen Chan, ’04, who worked with McConnell as a student staff member at the Haas Center. “Now, more than twenty years later, when I mentor and coach others, I try to model how Jon created a safe learning space for me – with non-judgment, inquiry, warmth, and authenticity.”

McConnell’s impact extended beyond his official roles. “His energy allowed me to feel confident in my own abilities as a leader and to enjoy the role,” said Anna Tubbs, ’14. “Even once I graduated, Jon continued to be a source of wisdom and encouragement in all of my endeavors, and we made sure to meet and catch up any time I was back on campus.”

A lifetime of shaping student growth and service

McConnell completed a bachelor’s degree in health science at California State University, Northridge, and master’s degree in social science at Azusa Pacific University.

Before joining the Haas Center, McConnell directed a national fellowship program at the Congressional Hunger Center in Washington, D.C., and spent a decade in student services at colleges in Southern California, including Pitzer College and the University of La Verne. Combining his love for service and travel, he led international service-learning projects, coordinated summer programs abroad, and was an educator with Semester at Sea.

“Jon didn’t choose jobs based on pay or title but by the mission of the organization and the opportunity to work with students,” said Jackie Schmidt-Posner, who hired McConnell at the Haas Center. “He was humble, collaborative, and dedicated to helping students learn and make communities more just and humane.”

Colleagues and staff fondly remembered McConnell’s warmth and camaraderie. “Jon welcomed me to the Haas Center with lunch or coffee, as was his habit with all new colleagues,” said Kelly Beck-Sordi, associate director at the Haas Center. “We became fast friends, sharing years of insights, laughter, and sometimes tears. Rarely a day went by that I didn’t find myself at his office door, drawing on his deep knowledge or brainstorming a solution together.”

McConnell’s mentorship left a lasting impression. “Jon taught me and dozens of other staff how to be public service educators,” said Kristy Lobo, whom McConnell hired into the Haas Center in 2010. “I will always be grateful for the visionary example he set and the way he cared about me as a whole person.”

McConnell’s personal touch extended to students, who cherished his guidance. “Jon’s door was always open to students and staff,” said Lucia Constantine, ’10, a former Alternative Spring Break coordinator and, later, a Haas Center colleague. “He provided students like me with his wise support and counseling, and he always cared deeply about the students and staff he worked with. I feel so fortunate to have had him as a mentor at a formative time in my life.”

An avid Stanford women’s volleyball fan, McConnell found joy in supporting student-athletes and celebrating the Cardinal spirit. He even accompanied the team to the NCAA championship one year as the official chaperone for the Dollies. His unwavering commitment to service and education touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, and community members, leaving an enduring legacy at Stanford and beyond.

After retiring from Stanford in 2023, McConnell moved with his husband to Southern California and continued his dedication to public service. He joined AmeriCorps Seniors, serving with the Parentis Foundation in Laguna Hills as a volunteer coordinator. There, he supported the organization’s mission to engage adults over 50 as tutors, helping children to improve their reading skills by the end of third grade. McConnell had also been an AmeriCorps member earlier in his career.

McConnell’s life exemplified the transformative power of service. He will be deeply missed by the Haas Center community and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

McConnell is survived by his husband, Jeff Slaughterbeck; four brothers and their spouses: Mark McConnell, ’75, and Lindsay McConnell; Gary McConnell and Mary McConnell; Greg McConnell; and Kevin McConnell; and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with McConnell’s wishes, donations can be sent to the Community Investment Revolving Fund of the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County.