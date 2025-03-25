The sugar glucose, which is the main source of energy in almost every living cell, has been revealed in a Stanford Medicine study to also be a master regulator of tissue differentiation – the process by which stem cells give rise to specialized cells that make up all the body’s tissues.

It does so not by being catabolized, or broken down, to release the energy sequestered in its chemical bonds, but instead by binding in its intact form to proteins that control which genes in the genome are made into proteins and when.

The discovery of glucose’s undercover double life was so surprising the researchers spent several years confirming their findings before publishing their results.

“At first we just didn’t believe it,” said Paul Khavari, MD, PhD, chair of dermatology. “But the results of extensive follow-up experiments were clear: Glucose interacts with hundreds of proteins throughout the cell and modulates their function to promote differentiation.”

Understanding this new role for glucose has implications for the treatment of diabetes, in which blood sugar levels are elevated, and cancers, which are often made up largely of undifferentiated cells.

Khavari, who is the Carl J. Herzog Professor in Dermatology in the School of Medicine and a member of the Stanford Cancer Institute, is the senior author of the research, which was published online March 21 in Cell Stem Cell. Research scientist Vanessa Lopez-Pajares, PhD, is the lead author of the study.