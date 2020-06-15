Report of the President: Academic Council Professoriate Appointments

APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, effective January 1, 2021

Krams, Sheri, Professor of Surgery, effective June 1, 2020

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery, effective September 1, 2020

Martinez, Olivia, Professor of Surgery, effective May 16, 2020

Tsutsui, Kiyoteru, Professor of Sociology and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective September 1, 2020

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Andrews, Jason, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective May 1, 2020

Burke, Marshall, Associate Professor of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective May 1, 2020

Carroll, Gabriel, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2020

Chandrasekhar, Arun, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2020

Denson, Shane, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2020

Ding, Jun, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective May 1, 2020

Leidwanger, Justin, Associate Professor of Classics, effective July 1, 2020

Senesky, Debbie, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective May 1, 2020

Valiant, Gregory, Associate Professor of Computer Science, effective June 1, 2020

REAPPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Huang, Szu-Chi, Associate Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2020

Sahni, Navdeep, Associate Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2020

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Darmstadt, Gary, Professor (Teaching) of Pediatrics, and by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective May 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Airan, Raag, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024

Brophy, Jennifer, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Jackson, Michelle, Assistant Professor of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Kennard, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Kim, Yewon, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2025

Noh, Suzi, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024

Shil, Partha, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Yolacan, Serkan, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Zahr, Natalie, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Akbarpour, Mohammed, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period October 15, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Cheng, Alan, Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 1, 2020

Stevens, Mitchell, Professor of Education, and by courtesy, of Sociology, effective September 1, 2020

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Algee-Hewitt, Mark, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Auclert, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023

Bacchetta, Rosa, Associate Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period May 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Balis, Peter, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period May 1, 2020 through July 11, 2024

Barry, Fabio, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Berg, Justin, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Blattner, Laura, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 19, 2022 through July 18, 2023

Bohg, Jeannette, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Bork, Hans, Assistant Professor of Classics, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023

Bronstein, Michaela, Assistant Professor of English, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023

Cherpes, Thomas, Assistant Professor of Comparative Medicine, for the period December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022

Chistol, Georgehe, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Choi, Jung Ho, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022

Dassama, Laura, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Durmus, Naside, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Egan, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, and of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024

Ennis, Daniel, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023

Fisher, Elaine, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Foarta, Octavia, Assistant Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023

Gomez-Ospina, Natalia, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024

Gu, Xun (Wendy), Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Gulzar, Saad, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Huang, Ngan, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023

Idoyaga, Juliana, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Jain, Rishee, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 30, 2024

James, Michelle, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and of Neurology, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Kepler, John, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Kogan, Feliks, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Lee, Carolyn, Assistant Professor of Dermatology, for the period December 15, 2021 through December 14, 2022

Levine, Sarah, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023

Ling, Bruce, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Lupić, Ivan, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Maltzman, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023

Nuyujukian, Paul, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Obedin-Maliver, Juno, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024

Osterberg, Lars, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, for the period June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Palacios Roman, Julia, Assistant Professor of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Pasca, Sergiu, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020

Polyakova, Maria, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Raina, Priyanka, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Rau, Michael, Assistant Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 30, 2023

Reiter, Johannes, Assistant Professor of Radiology and by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Rivas, Manuel, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Rusu, Mirabel, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023

Smith, Kevin, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Sterling, Adina, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business and, by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Stilerman, Ariel, Assistant Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Wang, Adam, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023

Wang, Bo, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2023

Wang, Kevin, Assistant Professor of Dermatology, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Wang, Taia, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021

Wolfe, Mikael, Assistant Professor of History, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Wootters, Mary, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Xu, Yiqing, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for March and April 2020 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Chang, Anne, Professor of Dermatology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective May 1, 2020

Larson, David, Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective May 16, 2020

Yao, Jeffrey, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective May 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Barakat, Monique, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024

Gruber, Tanja, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2025

Prolo, Laura, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 16, 2020 through July 15, 2024

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Bhalla, Vivek, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025

Kunz, Pamela, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024

Sidell, Douglas, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025

Zeineh, Michael, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Anand, Shuchi, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Barr, Juliana, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period July 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020

Chen, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022

Heit, Jeremy, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024

Lorenz, Karl, Professor of Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period July 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020

Parikh, Victoria (Vicki), Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024

Priest, James, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Rodriguez, Fatima, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Sallam, Karim, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024

Sheth, Vipul, Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024

Sinha, Sidhartha (Sid) , Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022

Sirich, Tammy, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Veeravagu, Anand, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020

Vezeridis, Alexander, Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Wheeler, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Yong, Celina, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022

REPORT ITEMS:

Athey, Susan, Economics of Technology Professor in the Graduate School of Business, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective September 1, 2020

Baiocchi, Michael, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and by courtesy, of Statistics, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021

Brynjolfsson, Erik, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, change in start date from January 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020; also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and Professor, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Gelfand, Michele, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, change in start date from September 1, 2020 to August 20, 2021

Goel, Ashish, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Goodman, Steven, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, also appointed Professor of Medicine, effective January 1, 2020

Hall, Andrew, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, for the period May 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Lin, Michael, Associate Professor of Neurobiology and of Bioengineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period May 1, 2020 through March 30, 2023

Reiss, Peter, MBA Class of 1963 Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective September 1, 2020

van der Schaar, Mihaela, Professor of Biomedical Data Science, change in start date from April 1, 2020 to September 1, 2020

Wager, Stefan, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Statistics, for the period September 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021

Wall, James, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period November 1, 2019 through May 31, 2022

Williams, Leanne, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2024

OTHER ACTION APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

REAPPOINTMENT:

Tabor-Smith, Amara, Artist-in-Residence in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, effective June 30, 2020

Barth, George, Billie Bennett Achilles Director of Keyboard Programs and Professor (Teaching) of Music, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Bender, John, Jean G. and Morris M. Doyle Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of Comparative Literature, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2020

Elam Jr., Harry J., Senior Vice Provost for Education, Vice President for the Arts, Freeman-Thornton Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and the Olive H. Palmer Professor in Humanities, effective June 30, 2020

Fields, Kenneth W., Professor of English, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2020

Goldsmith, Andrea J., Stephen Harris Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Herfkens, Robert J., Professor of Radiology (Cardiovascular Imaging), Emeritus, effective July 19, 2020

Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Finance, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2020

Leckie, James O., C.L. Peck, Class of 1906 Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2020

Levinson, Douglas F., Walter E. Nichols, M.D. Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, effective May 31, 2020

Lowe, Anson W., Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Emeritus, effective April 1, 2020

Matin, A.C., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2020

Mitchell, Reginald E., Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2020

Schreiber, Donald, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective July 31, 2020

Takeuchi, Melinda R., Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, Emerita, effective June 30, 2020

Whang, Seungjin, Jagdeep and Roshni Singh Professor, Emeritus, effective May 3, 2020

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Ball, Arnetha, Charles E. Ducommun Professor in the Graduate School of Education, Emerita, for the period July 31, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Dekker, Cornelia L., Professor (Research) of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Emerita, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, for the period April 11, 2020 through April 10, 2021

Girod, Sabine C., Professor of Surgery (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period July 16, 2020 to July 15, 2021

Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Finance, Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2020 through July 1, 2021

Larson, C. Philip, Professor of Anesthesia and Neurosurgery, Emeritus, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021

Levinson, Douglas F., Walter E. Nichols, M.D. Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021

Lowe, Anson W., Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Emeritus, for the period April 2, 2020 through April 1, 2021

Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020

Schoolnik, Gary K., Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 30, 2021

Schreiber, Donald, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2022

Sommer, Barbara R., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 2, 2020 through May 1, 2021

Sunshine, Philip, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021

Whang, Seungjin, Jagdeep and Roshni Singh Professor, Emeritus, for the period May 4, 2020 through May 3, 2022

Tinklenberg, Jared R., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emeritus, for the period April 16, 2020 through April 15, 2021

REPORT MATTERS:

Endowed Professorships:

Alan G. Cheng, Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, appointed Edward C. and Amy H. Sewall Professor IV in the School of Medicine, effective June 12, 2020

Sarah Church, Professor of Physics and Vice Provost for Faculty Development, appointed Freeman-Thornton Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

William H. Robinson, Professor of Medicine, appointed James W. Raitt, MD Professor, effective June 12, 2020

Kiyoteru Tsutsui, Professor of Sociology, and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, appointed Henri H. and Tomoye Takahashi Professor of Japanese Studies and Senior Fellow in Japanese Studies, effective June 12, 2020

Administrative Appointments:

Abramitzky, Ran, Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Boxer, Steven, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Chair of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Cyert, Martha, Dr. Nancy Chang Professor, also appointed Chair of Biology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Hwang, Harold, Professor of Applied Physics and Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Director of the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES), for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023

Lee, Haiyan, Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and of Comparative Literature, also appointed Chair of East Asian Languages and Cultures, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

O’Hara, Ruth, Senior Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Director of Spectrum, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2024

Potts, Christopher, Professor of Linguistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Chair of Linguistics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Studdert, David, Professor of Medicine and of Law, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Data Resources, for the period June 22, 2020 through June 21, 2022

Winterer, Caroline, William Robertson Coe Professor of History and American Studies, Professor of History and, by courtesy, of Classics and of Education, also appointed Chair of History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023