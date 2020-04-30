Stanford University supports creative community during COVID‑19 pandemic

Projects ranging from musical ensembles and painting classes to podcasts and videogames are among the first recipients of grants designed to cultivate artistic engagement during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Creative Community Response Grant, created by the Office of the Vice President for the Arts (VPA), is intended to foster creative expression that can connect people at a time when the campus community is geographically dispersed. The program has been spearheaded by Anne Shulock, assistant vice president for the arts, and is still open to proposals.

The idea for the grant program came quickly after the university started restricting campus events in early March and then asked students to leave campus, all in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID‑19. VPA generally awards grants tied to on-campus activities and in-person arts experiences, but when the university became a virtual environment, it was clear that there needed to be a different approach to grantmaking.

“With the disruption and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Vice President for the Arts wanted to support the many members of the Stanford community who are feeling the deeply human need to express themselves and connect with others by making and sharing art,” explains Shulock. “The works and experiences that emerge will show the beautiful, personal, experimental and unexpected ways that our community is finding solace and strength through collective creation.”

A central tenet of the grant is that the art created should be publicly accessible, which for the most part means the projects take place online and can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.

The grants continue to be open to students, faculty and staff and will be awarded on a rolling deadline until May 10.

Below are four projects bringing the Stanford community a little closer even as people must remain far apart.