Budget and staffing update

Dear faculty and staff,

As we wrote last month, the university is making a $140 million reduction in the general funds budget for the upcoming year. This is the product of a challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education.

Over the last few days, many schools and units at Stanford have made staff reductions. The university is providing support resources as well as layoff benefits to eligible employees. Nonetheless, these are difficult actions that affect valued colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to Stanford.

We also know that many of you will need to make adjustments going forward as a result of budget cuts. Thank you for your hard work, for your support of your colleagues, and for all of your efforts to support our vital ongoing mission of research and education.

Sincerely,

Jon Levin, President

Jenny Martinez, Provost