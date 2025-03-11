Kenneth Goodson, professor of mechanical engineering and senior associate dean for research and faculty affairs in the School of Engineering, has been named Stanford’s vice provost for graduate education and postdoctoral affairs, Provost Jenny Martinez announced. His tenure begins April 1.

“I’m thrilled that Ken has agreed to be the next vice provost for graduate education and postdoctoral affairs. Ken is an example of an excellent mentor who truly cares about graduate students and postdocs,” Martinez said. “He is deeply invested in working together with faculty and students to enhance graduate education in creative ways. Ken brings a wealth of experience from the School of Engineering, and I am excited for his thoughtful leadership in strengthening graduate communities across the campus.”

"Graduate students and postdocs have taught me so much during my 30 years at Stanford, and have enriched my career immeasurably,” Goodson said. “I am honored to have the chance to give back to this community in my new role, while supporting the faculty in their important roles as mentors."

Goodson succeeds Stacey Bent, who announced last summer that she would step down from the role after serving a five-year term, and return to teaching and research.

“I am so pleased to learn that Ken Goodson will assume the role of vice provost for graduate education and postdoctoral affairs,” Bent said. “Ken is truly a multi-talented faculty member with significant experience in running a research group, teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate level, and working in university leadership. He has advised numerous graduate students at Stanford. On a personal level, Ken is extremely thoughtful and caring.”

Stanford’s ‘special sauce’

As a researcher, Goodson specializes in heat transfer and energy conversion, with applications to electric vehicles, data centers, and portable electronics. He earned bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and conducted postdoctoral research in Germany before joining the Stanford faculty in the 1990s. Over the years, he has held multiple administrative roles in which he helped foster a culture of freedom and creativity.

“The special sauce at Stanford is the way that graduate students and postdocs drive research innovation and collaboration at a grassroots level,” he said. “I cherish this about graduate education on campus.”

Goodson has mentored about a dozen postdocs and more than 55 graduate students to their doctoral degrees, many of whom are now professors at leading research universities or who have forged successful careers in industry. He describes his mentoring style as that of a coach and cheerleader, supporting students as they navigate their research and careers.

In his current administrative role, and previously as Mechanical Engineering Chair, Goodson helped modernize policies and bring more transparency in the School of Engineering, including bringing more flexibility and broader access for students, strengthening student-mentor relationships, and addressing conflicts of interest while promoting entrepreneurship.

Goodson said he’s eager to continue the great work VPGE has accomplished in recent years under Stacey Bent’s leadership, and is excited to work with the outstanding team of staff and faculty in the office. In the near-term, he aims to focus on four areas: continuing to develop resources that support students as they confront challenges in their academic journeys; helping graduate student workers, faculty, and staff with the transition to unionization; providing resources that help faculty improve or refine their abilities as mentors; and, as numerous federal communications and policies emerge this year, helping graduate students and postdocs navigate the many associated challenges and uncertainties.

“One of my priorities is to help the VPGE office traverse these challenging times while staying true to its core values, including the support of students across the university who have different backgrounds and perspectives,” Goodson said.

Enriching experiences

Originally from Lafayette, Indiana, where he grew up in an academic family, he spent his high school years in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In addition to his technical education, he earned a degree in music from MIT. Later, he studied music in Germany and considered a career as a baritone in oratorio and opera.

While he ultimately chose a different route, Goodson still enjoys occasional appearances as oratorio soloist with local ensembles, such as the Stanford Symphonic Chorus in Bing Concert Hall and the San Francisco Choral Society in Davies Symphony Hall.

Goodson said working with students and other researchers has been incredibly fulfilling, and his passion for mentorship was recognized in 2020 with the Aristotle Award from the Semiconductor Research Corporation, which honors outstanding graduate student mentorship. “I love mentoring graduate students and postdocs here at Stanford, and am a huge fan of the atmosphere of curiosity and discovery that they bring to our campus,” he said. “I will do my best to help them enjoy the enriching and empowering experiences that can result from this approach.”

The Office of the Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs was launched in 2007 by Patricia Gumport, who led the office for 12 years. The university-wide office aims to support graduate students and postdoctoral scholars in their academic and career paths.