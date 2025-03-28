Nearly 300 Stanford PhD students and postdocs gathered on campus earlier this month for an all-day exploration of life after academia – specifically, what non-faculty careers others have forged in industries including the arts, AI, data science, and more.

Now celebrating its 10th year, the PhD Pathways program launched in 2016 to help doctoral students and postdocs learn about career options beyond academia, bringing industry leaders and Stanford PhD alums to campus to share their professional paths.

“Career resources at Stanford are fantastic,” said Arne Bakker, who founded PhD Pathways during his time as associate director for career communities at Stanford Career Education.

Now a senior director of events and engagement at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, he said that, “Ten years ago, there was a clear gap for PhD students and postdocs to experience real examples of what a career after Stanford could look like, especially for those who wanted to pursue a career outside of academia. Launching PhD Pathways was intentional so that attendees could network and be exposed to careers they had possibly not even considered.”

At its core, PhD Pathways is about broadening career horizons.

“We believe in the transformative power of PhD Pathways,” said Michele Rasmussen, vice provost for student affairs. “For a decade now, we have seen how the connections, opportunities, resources, and education that this event provides empower our students to pursue the professional path that aligns best with their talents and interests.”

The event has always been about community and exploration, offering opportunities for Stanford PhDs and postdocs to learn from peers across disciplines, hear from PhDs and alums who have successfully transitioned to various non-faculty careers, and discover how their graduate school experiences and postdoctoral training can translate to meaningful careers.

“After so many years in academia, it is hard for PhD students and postdocs to know how many opportunities are available to them,” said Chris Golde, assistant director of career coaching and education for PhDs and postdocs at CareerEd and one of the event’s organizers. “PhD Pathways opens their minds to the many places where they can make a meaningful contribution that takes advantage of their expertise.”

Today, the PhD Pathways program includes presentations of interactive case studies, workshops, and panels with PhD alums and postdocs who have built successful careers in fields ranging from biotechnology to finance. All attendee sessions build community and allow participants to connect with other students and postdocs across fields.

Pathways has become a hub for collaboration with key partners including VPGE, OPA, the Graduate School of Education, the School of Humanities and Sciences, the Doerr School of Sustainability, and BioSci Careers. The event has also been shaped by ongoing input from PhD students and postdocs, whose feedback has refined and enhanced the Pathways experience year after year.

“It’s thrilling to see the energy that both attendees and speakers bring to this event,” said Sal Cipriano, associate director of career coaching and education for PhDs and postdocs.

“Participants get to access the world of possibilities before them in community with their peers, and PhD alums get to share their stories and make a meaningful impact on the journeys of countless PhD students and postdocs. I am thankful that we can create this intentional space that highlights the many exciting, meaningful, and valid non-faculty career paths available to PhD students and postdocs.”