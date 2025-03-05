A naturally occurring molecule identified by Stanford Medicine researchers appears similar to semaglutide – also known as Ozempic – in suppressing appetite and reducing body weight. Notably, testing in animals also showed that it worked without some of the drug’s side effects such as nausea, constipation and significant loss of muscle mass.

The newly discovered molecule, BRP, acts through a separate but similar metabolic pathway and activates different neurons in the brain – seemingly offering a more targeted approach to body weight reduction.

“The receptors targeted by semaglutide are found in the brain but also in the gut, pancreas and other tissues,” said Katrin Svensson, PhD, assistant professor of pathology. “That’s why Ozempic has widespread effects including slowing the movement of food through the digestive tract and lowering blood sugar levels. In contrast, BRP appears to act specifically in the hypothalamus, which controls appetite and metabolism.”

Svensson has co-founded a company to launch clinical trials of the molecule in humans in the near future.

Svensson is the senior author of the research, which was published March 5 in Nature. Senior research scientist Laetitia Coassolo, PhD, is the lead author of the study.

The study would not have been possible without the use of artificial intelligence to weed through dozens of proteins in a class called prohormones. Prohormones are biologically inert molecules that become active when they are cleaved by other proteins into smaller pieces called peptides; some of these peptides then function as hormones to regulate complex biological outcomes, including energy metabolism, in the brain and other organs.

Each prohormone can be divided in a variety of ways to create a plethora of functional peptide progeny. But with traditional methods of protein isolation, it’s difficult to pick peptide hormones (which are relatively rare) out of the biological soup of the much more numerous natural byproducts of protein degradation and processing.