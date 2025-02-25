After careful consideration, Stanford University has decided not to exercise its option to purchase the Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) campus property in Belmont. The university arrived at this decision after evaluating many factors, some of which could not be anticipated when Stanford first entered into an option purchase agreement with NDNU almost four years ago.

Stanford has appreciated the excitement, care, and curiosity the community has shown to us as we listened and learned about the special qualities of the NDNU campus and Belmont. We have consistently heard that the community would like the property to be revitalized and continue to be used for academic and other community-serving purposes. Stanford’s vision for the campus has always been aligned with this feedback.

As we were engaging with the Belmont community and City leaders, we were also exploring possible academic uses for a Stanford Belmont campus. This process has clarified that identifying and establishing those uses for a potential Belmont campus will take significantly longer than we initially planned.

In addition, the landscape for research universities has changed considerably since Stanford entered into the option purchase agreement with NDNU. These changes are resulting in greater uncertainties and a different set of institutional and financial challenges for Stanford.

While this outcome is not what we hoped for or worked toward over the last few years, we remain committed to supporting the Belmont community, and we will make contributions toward improving public K-12 education, renewing the Barrett Community Center, and local transportation infrastructure. We are also working with NDNU and the City to support NDNU’s next steps with their campus property.