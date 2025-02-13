The Stanford Board of Trustees set tuition rates for the 2025-26 academic year at the board’s winter meeting.

Nearly half of undergraduates receive need-based aid and should expect to see no change to their costs, provided their family financial circumstances have not changed.

Approximately one-third of undergraduate families will pay nothing toward tuition in 2025-26 under Stanford’s financial aid policy, in which Stanford requires no parental contribution toward tuition from families with incomes under $150,000 and typical assets. Many families with higher incomes also receive need-based aid depending on their financial circumstances.

For families who pay full tuition, the rate in 2025-26 will increase 4% to $67,731. Standard room and board charges will total $22,167.

General graduate tuition will increase by 4%. For the majority of graduate students, their tuition will continue to be covered in full by their fellowship or research or teaching assistantship. Some professional programs experience different adjustments. Detailed information on graduate tuition will be posted to the Student Services website later in the year. Graduate student housing costs will rise by a weighted average of 4% for the 2025-26 academic year, with monthly rent varying by unit type and floor plan.

Financial aid

Stanford’s financial aid program ensures that most undergraduate students graduate debt free. In the 2023-24 academic year, 88% of undergraduates graduated without debt, and those who borrowed graduated with a median debt of $13,723.

Families of Stanford undergraduates with annual incomes below $100,000 and typical assets pay no tuition, room, or board. Factors that can impact financial aid eligibility include income, family size, number of family members in college, and assets excluding equity in their primary home and retirement assets.

Prospective students can explore Stanford’s affordability through the “Quick College Cost Estimator” and other tools on the university’s financial aid website.