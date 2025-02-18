Stanford's Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, was started in 2004 by Pamela S. Karlan, the Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law, along with SLS lecturer in law from 2004 to 2012 and now-retired Supreme Court litigator Tom Goldstein. The participants built on a model Goldstein developed to identify cases and issues likely to find traction with the nation’s top jurists.

