The Faculty Senate approved proposed modifications to the Research Policy Handbook from the Committee on Research and received an update from the president and provost on federal policy matters during its meeting Thursday.

Federal policy update

President Jonathan Levin highlighted concerns about federal support for university research that have been exacerbated by staff reductions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). “The indirect cost reduction that was announced some time ago has been stayed by the courts, but that discussion is likely to move to Congress when it takes up the budget bill in March,” Levin said.

Levin also shared concerns about proposals to increase the tax on university endowments, which support undergraduate financial aid and university research, among many other things. “Taken together, there is a genuine threat to the university research model that has served the United States so well for such a long time and helped to ensure the country’s scientific leadership and provide an engine of innovation for the country,” he said.

Levin acknowledged faculty concerns about research planning and lab hiring amid uncertainty. “I wish I had the answer to all of the questions that you’re grappling with in making those decisions,” he said. “I do want to reassure our doctoral students that nothing has changed in our five-year funding commitment, regardless of federal funding decisions to the university, and also to say that we’re continuing to work intensely in concert with other universities and partners to advocate in Washington for the value of scientific research funding, both for universities and for the country as a whole. And we’re going to continue to do that with great passion and energy.”

He also addressed the Department of Education’s recent “Dear Colleague” letter, which provides guidance on how the department plans to interpret and enforce the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions about what that letter means and how it might affect programs on campus, including some programs that have been around for a very long time and matter a lot to students and to alumni and others on the campus,” Levin said.

While such letters do not create new laws, this one broadly extends beyond race-based admissions into other areas of campus life, Levin said. It also imposes a short compliance timeline with steep penalties for noncompliance, including loss of federal funding.

Stanford undertook a comprehensive and rigorous review of its programs and policies for compliance when the Supreme Court first issued its 2023 ruling, Levin said, and the university is currently seeking legal guidance from various experts and evaluating the letter’s implications.

Levin reaffirmed Stanford’s commitment to two of its fundamental values. “Academic freedom is at the core of our ability to fulfill our education and research mission,” he said. “Faculty and students must have the right to research and discuss issues they care about as part of a vibrant exchange of ideas, and we will vigorously defend that right. It is also true that Stanford is stronger for having the contributions of people with a wide array of backgrounds and perspectives, and we are at our best when all members of our community are supported and celebrated.”

The university benefits from having a wide array of organizations and events that bring people together, including around particular cultures or areas of study, Levin continued. “They enrich our understanding of each other and of the world around us [and are] an important part of education,” he said. “They are also, in many cases, put on by voluntary student organizations and other groups whose membership is based on shared interest and not limited to those of a certain background. That’s all to say, there’s a great deal of nuance in how we engage with the issues raised by the Dear Colleague letter.”

The university will continue to provide information as it learns more about these issues, Levin said, and he added that in this time of uncertainty, it’s important to provide as many avenues for academic programming, discussion, debate, and airing of different views as possible.

“I’ve been gratified to see programming starting up, but I really hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set a model for universities in terms of how to have a constructive discussion and dialogue and ensure that all of the different viewpoints on campus are able to be represented and feel encouraged to speak up and voice their viewpoints, and that all of you are doing that in your classrooms as well as in other forums,” Levin said.

Some senators raised concerns about the impact of NIH funding cuts on research programs and the need for bridge funding to support students and postdocs. Levin stressed the importance of advocating for university research funding to government officials and the public. “Every study of federal research funding and its value to the country has found that $1 that goes to university research has multiple-dollar payoff in terms of the social benefits,” he said. “We have to renew the social compact between the universities and the federal government that has sustained the enterprise, and I believe that's possible.”

Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, the Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics at Stanford Medicine, asked about topics that may be censored in research. Levin said the university has a “bedrock commitment” to support protections of faculty to teach the topics they want, even if controversial. The university is also considering how federal funding streams might change in some fields and how it can respond to and support faculty or grad students who may be impacted.

Budget planning

Provost Jenny Martinez outlined Stanford’s approach to navigating federal budget uncertainty. “This is a difficult planning process because there is an unusually high degree of uncertainty about total federal research dollars, about indirect cost recovery, potential changes in the endowment tax, among other areas of federal policy,” she said.

Stanford is developing multiple budget scenarios and contingency plans while ensuring flexibility to adapt to evolving policies, Martinez said.

“I do want to emphasize that Stanford is a resilient institution,” she continued. “We have a grounded and thoughtful process for making decisions with faculty input through the university's budget group on which your colleagues serve, and that group is working hard.”

The provost’s annual budget presentation is typically in late spring, she noted, but she will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

PI policy and Consulting Rider update

The Faculty Senate also approved changes to the Principal Investigator (PI) Eligibility and Criteria for Exceptions policy in the Research Policy Handbook (RPH 2.1).

In 2020 and 2021, the Faculty Senate approved pilot programs allowing three categories of researchers to act as PI of sponsored research, which generally is reserved to Academic Council and University Medical Line faculty. These included some clinical educators in the School of Medicine for clinically focused patient studies; senior staff scientists and engineers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for SLAC-based projects; and senior staff who lead shared instrument facilities for projects focused on those facilities. These exceptions are subject to careful review, said Committee of Research (C-Res) Chair Meagan Mauter.

C-Res assessed the impact of the pilot programs and recommended for the RPH to be amended to indefinitely continue these exceptions; this was endorsed by Vice Provost and Dean of Research (VPDoR) David Studdert.

C-Res also approved changes to RPH 2.1 meant to better address evolving research needs, reduce administrative burden, and streamline the PI exceptions request process. The most significant change includes expanding the policy’s scope to certain internal funding opportunities within Stanford.

Senators also approved a change to the use of the Stanford Consulting Rider within Stanford’s conflict of interest and conflict of commitment policies and to update language in the RPH. The Rider is an RPH addendum that summarizes a faculty member’s continuing obligations to Stanford when engaging in outside consulting work.

In 2022, the Faculty Senate approved revisions to Stanford’s conflict of interest and conflict of commitment policies (RPH 4.1 and 4.3). The senate also requested for a subcommittee to consider the Rider’s status in faculty consulting agreements, make recommendations of how it should be used, and review related language in the RPH, explained C-Res Subcommittee Chair Ruth O’Hara.

After extensive review, the subcommittee recommended that faculty provide written documentation that the Rider has been received by external entities in a consulting engagement, and that some RPH language be updated for clarification. These recommendations were approved by C-Res and endorsed by Studdert.

In memory

Senators also heard memorial resolutions for David M. Ritson and George S. Springer.

Ritson was a professor of physics and contributed to the discovery of subatomic particles and the most fundamental interactions of subatomic particles. Ritson died Oct. 25, 2019, at age 94.

Springer, the Paul Pigott Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, and professor of aeronautics and astronautics, died Aug. 15, 2024, at age 90. Springer was a renowned expert in the field of composite materials and a respected consultant to the aerospace industry and NASA.