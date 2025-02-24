APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Kerr, Orin, Professor of Law, effective January 1, 2025
Morrison, Matthew , Associate Professor of African and African American Studies, effective February 16, 2025
Wakefield, Claire , Professor of Pediatrics, effective June 1, 2025
APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Adams, Leslie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028
Islam, Md Tauhidul, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2029
Lee, Bomi, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2029
Levy, Mayaan, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028
Willett, Francis, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period January 16, 2025 through January 15, 2029
PROMOTION:
Re, Christopher, Professor of Computer Science, effective January 1, 2025
REAPPOINTMENTS:
Engreitz, Jesse, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2029
Garten, Matthias, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and of Bioengineering, for the period May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027
Haber, Nicholas (Nick) , Assistant Professor of Education, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Hines, Michael, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2028
Walter, Todd, Professor (Research) of Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2030 coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:
The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for November and December 2024 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.
PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Leng, Theodore, Professor of Ophthalmology and by courtesy, of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective February 1, 2025
Pershing, Suzann, Professor of Ophthalmology, effective February 1, 2025
APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Bixel, Kristin, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Chang, Stephanie, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028
Elmariah, Hany, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Solomon, David, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Tuakli-Wosornu, Yetsa, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Xiong, Grace, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028
REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Shah, Jay, Associate Professor of Urology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029
OTHER APPOINTMENT APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:
Khalfan, Waheeda, Senior Lecturer in Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2030
REPORT ITEMS:
Acharya, Avidit, Professor of Political Science and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Athey, Susan, Economics of Technology Professor, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Banks, Ralph, Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law and Professor, by courtesy, of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Begenau, Juliane, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026
Bernstein, Michael, Associate Professor of Computer Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Bilal, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics and by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 31, 2024 through August 31, 2028
Blank, Michael, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through July 31, 2028
Cohen, David, WSD-Handa Professor of Human Rights and International Justice and Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period November 1, 2024 through March 31, 2026
Covert, Marcus, Shriram Chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Professor of Bioengineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026
Daniels, Kyle, Assistant Professor of Genetics, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, for the period December 1, 2024 through April 30, 2027
Davis, Kristin, Associate Professor of Oceans, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Du Bois, Justin, Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026
Duffie, James, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Hall, Andrew, Davies Family Professor, Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2029
Hsaio, Allan, Assistant Professor of Economics and by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028
Kepler, John, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026
Kleinman, Binyamin, Assistant Professor of Economics, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028
Kochenderfer, Mykel, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Majumdar, Arun, Dean of Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, Jay Precourt Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, of Energy Science and Engineering, of Photon Science, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Milhaupt, Curtis, William F. Baxter-VISA International Professor of Law, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029
Nowatzky, Johannes, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and of Medicine, change in appointment start date from November 1, 2024 to February 1, 2025 and in appointment end date from October 31,2029 to January 1, 2030
Pamukcu, Ayla, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Rice, Condoleezza, Tad & Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, Denning Professor of Global Business and the Economy, Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow of Public Policy at the Hoover Institution and Professor of Political Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Sahami, Mehran, Tencent Chair of the of the Computer Science Department and James and Ellenor Chesebrough Professor, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030
Schaefer, Laura, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2027
Tambe, Thierry, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027
Valentine, Melissa, Associate Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
Wenar, Leif, Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities, Professor of Philosophy, and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027
Wender, Paul, Francis W. Bergstrom Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2026
Yang, Yunzin, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027
FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:
Barry, John J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology – Adult), Emeritus, effective January 2, 2025
Chou, Loretta B., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emerita, effective March 1, 2025
Church, Sarah E., Professor of Physics, Emerita, effective December 31, 2024
Clusin, William T., Associate Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, effective December 13, 2024
Drover, David R., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (MSD), Emeritus, effective January 31, 2025
Druzin, Maurice L., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Maternal Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics), Emeritus, effective January 2, 2025
Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2024
Johnston, Laura, Professor of Medicine (Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy), Emerita, effective January 1, 2025
Lazzeroni, Laura, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, effective March 31, 2025
Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, effective February 28, 2025
Sowell, Thomas, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2025
Vitousek, Peter M., Clifford G. Morrison Professor of Population and Resource Studies and Professor of Earth System Science, Emeritus, effective January 24, 2025
FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:
Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 1, 2025
Barry, John J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology – Adult), Emeritus, for the period January 3, 2025 through January 2, 2026
Berger, Karol, Osgood Hooker Professor in Fine Arts, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025
Chou, Loretta B., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emerita, for the period March 2, 2025 through March 1, 2027
Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025
Dorfman, Leslie J., Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026
Drover, David R., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (MSD), Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 1, 2027
Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025
Ikeda, Debra M., Professor of Radiology (Breast Imaging), Emerita, for the period January 18, 2025 through January 17, 2026
Johnston, Laura, Professor of Medicine (Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy), Emerita, for the period January 2, 2025 through January 1, 2027
Levitt, Raymond E., Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025
Lorig, Kate R., Professor (Research) of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through January 31, 2025
Marks, Michael, Professor of Radiology (General Radiology), Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2025 through March 1, 2026
Mitchell, Beverly S., George E. Becker Professor of Medicine, Emerita, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026
Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2027
Ramirez, Francisco O., Vida Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus, for the period January 7, 2025 through March 31, 2025
Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period March 4, 2025 through March 3, 2026
Smith III, Julius O., Professor of Music, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through June 15, 2025
Smith, R. Lane, Professor (Research) of Orthopedic Surgery, Emeritus, for the period December 15, 2024 through December 14, 2025
Saraswat, Krishna, Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through August 31, 2025
Sweeney, James L., Professor of Management Science & Engineering, Emeritus, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025
Walbot, Virginia, Professor of Biology, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025
ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:
Choi, Yejin, Professor of Computer Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Dieter Schwarz Foundation HAI Professor, effective June 1, 2025
Cohen, Mitchell, Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Elizabeth Wood Dunlevie Professor, effective February 4, 2025
DeMarzo, Peter, John G. McDonald Professor of Finance and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Philip H. Knight Professor for the Dean of the Graduate School of Business (Interim), for the period August 1, 2024 through June 15, 2025
Hamilton, James (“Jay”), Hearst Professor, Professor of Communication and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Freeman-Thornton Chair for the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, effective January 1, 2025
Heilshorn, Sarah, Director of Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering and of Chemical Engineering, also appointed Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, effective February 4, 2025
Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, Medicine, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Stanford Medicine Endowed Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, effective January 1, 2025
Soule, Sarah, Sara Miller McCune Director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS), Morgridge Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, also appointed Philip H. Knight Professor for the Dean of the Graduate School of Business, effective June 16, 2025
ENDOWED DIRECTORSHIP:
Menon, Jisha, Robert G. Freeman Professor of International Studies, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, and Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of the Stanford Global Studies Division, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENT:
Goodson, Ken, Davies Family Provostial Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Research and Faculty Affairs, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2029