APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Kerr, Orin, Professor of Law, effective January 1, 2025

Morrison, Matthew , Associate Professor of African and African American Studies, effective February 16, 2025

Wakefield, Claire , Professor of Pediatrics, effective June 1, 2025

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Adams, Leslie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Islam, Md Tauhidul, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2029

Lee, Bomi, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2029

Levy, Mayaan, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Willett, Francis, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period January 16, 2025 through January 15, 2029

PROMOTION:

Re, Christopher, Professor of Computer Science, effective January 1, 2025

REAPPOINTMENTS:

Engreitz, Jesse, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2029

Garten, Matthias, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and of Bioengineering, for the period May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027

Haber, Nicholas (Nick) , Assistant Professor of Education, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Hines, Michael, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2028

Walter, Todd, Professor (Research) of Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2030 coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for November and December 2024 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Leng, Theodore, Professor of Ophthalmology and by courtesy, of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective February 1, 2025

Pershing, Suzann, Professor of Ophthalmology, effective February 1, 2025

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Bixel, Kristin, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Chang, Stephanie, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Elmariah, Hany, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Solomon, David, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Tuakli-Wosornu, Yetsa, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Xiong, Grace, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Shah, Jay, Associate Professor of Urology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029

OTHER APPOINTMENT APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Khalfan, Waheeda, Senior Lecturer in Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2030

REPORT ITEMS:

Acharya, Avidit, Professor of Political Science and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Athey, Susan, Economics of Technology Professor, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Banks, Ralph, Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law and Professor, by courtesy, of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Begenau, Juliane, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026

Bernstein, Michael, Associate Professor of Computer Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Bilal, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics and by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 31, 2024 through August 31, 2028

Blank, Michael, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through July 31, 2028

Cohen, David, WSD-Handa Professor of Human Rights and International Justice and Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period November 1, 2024 through March 31, 2026

Covert, Marcus, Shriram Chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Professor of Bioengineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026

Daniels, Kyle, Assistant Professor of Genetics, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, for the period December 1, 2024 through April 30, 2027

Davis, Kristin, Associate Professor of Oceans, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Du Bois, Justin, Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026

Duffie, James, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Hall, Andrew, Davies Family Professor, Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2029

Hsaio, Allan, Assistant Professor of Economics and by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028

Kepler, John, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026

Kleinman, Binyamin, Assistant Professor of Economics, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028

Kochenderfer, Mykel, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Majumdar, Arun, Dean of Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, Jay Precourt Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, of Energy Science and Engineering, of Photon Science, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Milhaupt, Curtis, William F. Baxter-VISA International Professor of Law, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029

Nowatzky, Johannes, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and of Medicine, change in appointment start date from November 1, 2024 to February 1, 2025 and in appointment end date from October 31,2029 to January 1, 2030

Pamukcu, Ayla, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Rice, Condoleezza, Tad & Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, Denning Professor of Global Business and the Economy, Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow of Public Policy at the Hoover Institution and Professor of Political Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Sahami, Mehran, Tencent Chair of the of the Computer Science Department and James and Ellenor Chesebrough Professor, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Schaefer, Laura, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2027

Tambe, Thierry, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027

Valentine, Melissa, Associate Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Wenar, Leif, Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities, Professor of Philosophy, and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Wender, Paul, Francis W. Bergstrom Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2026

Yang, Yunzin, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Barry, John J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology – Adult), Emeritus, effective January 2, 2025

Chou, Loretta B., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emerita, effective March 1, 2025

Church, Sarah E., Professor of Physics, Emerita, effective December 31, 2024

Clusin, William T., Associate Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, effective December 13, 2024

Drover, David R., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (MSD), Emeritus, effective January 31, 2025

Druzin, Maurice L., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Maternal Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics), Emeritus, effective January 2, 2025

Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2024

Johnston, Laura, Professor of Medicine (Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy), Emerita, effective January 1, 2025

Lazzeroni, Laura, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, effective March 31, 2025

Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, effective February 28, 2025

Sowell, Thomas, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2025

Vitousek, Peter M., Clifford G. Morrison Professor of Population and Resource Studies and Professor of Earth System Science, Emeritus, effective January 24, 2025

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 1, 2025

Barry, John J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology – Adult), Emeritus, for the period January 3, 2025 through January 2, 2026

Berger, Karol, Osgood Hooker Professor in Fine Arts, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025

Chou, Loretta B., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emerita, for the period March 2, 2025 through March 1, 2027

Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025

Dorfman, Leslie J., Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026

Drover, David R., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (MSD), Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 1, 2027

Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Ikeda, Debra M., Professor of Radiology (Breast Imaging), Emerita, for the period January 18, 2025 through January 17, 2026

Johnston, Laura, Professor of Medicine (Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy), Emerita, for the period January 2, 2025 through January 1, 2027

Levitt, Raymond E., Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025

Lorig, Kate R., Professor (Research) of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through January 31, 2025

Marks, Michael, Professor of Radiology (General Radiology), Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2025 through March 1, 2026

Mitchell, Beverly S., George E. Becker Professor of Medicine, Emerita, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026

Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2027

Ramirez, Francisco O., Vida Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus, for the period January 7, 2025 through March 31, 2025

Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period March 4, 2025 through March 3, 2026

Smith III, Julius O., Professor of Music, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through June 15, 2025

Smith, R. Lane, Professor (Research) of Orthopedic Surgery, Emeritus, for the period December 15, 2024 through December 14, 2025

Saraswat, Krishna, Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through August 31, 2025

Sweeney, James L., Professor of Management Science & Engineering, Emeritus, for the period December 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Walbot, Virginia, Professor of Biology, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:

Choi, Yejin, Professor of Computer Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Dieter Schwarz Foundation HAI Professor, effective June 1, 2025

Cohen, Mitchell, Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Elizabeth Wood Dunlevie Professor, effective February 4, 2025

DeMarzo, Peter, John G. McDonald Professor of Finance and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Philip H. Knight Professor for the Dean of the Graduate School of Business (Interim), for the period August 1, 2024 through June 15, 2025

Hamilton, James (“Jay”), Hearst Professor, Professor of Communication and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Freeman-Thornton Chair for the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, effective January 1, 2025

Heilshorn, Sarah, Director of Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering and of Chemical Engineering, also appointed Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, effective February 4, 2025

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, Medicine, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Stanford Medicine Endowed Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, effective January 1, 2025

Soule, Sarah, Sara Miller McCune Director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS), Morgridge Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, also appointed Philip H. Knight Professor for the Dean of the Graduate School of Business, effective June 16, 2025

ENDOWED DIRECTORSHIP:

Menon, Jisha, Robert G. Freeman Professor of International Studies, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, and Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of the Stanford Global Studies Division, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENT:

Goodson, Ken, Davies Family Provostial Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Research and Faculty Affairs, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2029