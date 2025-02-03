Several groups across Stanford will recognize and celebrate Black History Month this February with events including a speaker series, a pop-up shop, a service day at the farm, and more.

Many events are part of the Black Community Services Center’s Black Liberation Month programming, this year themed “Food Justice Is Justice for All.” The month’s theme ties to the center’s 2025 goal of celebrating “Our Tables, Our Stories: Nourishing Our Collective Being.”

Assistant Dean and Associate Director Dom Johnson and other BCSC staff are also hopeful students in particular will use the month to consider how they might share their experience and education from Stanford to uplift and support communities.

“The goal is always to help students think about their impact beyond the university and consider ‘what am I doing with my Stanford degree?’” Johnson said.

Coming soon, with hopes to break ground within the year, is a newly remodeled learning kitchen at the BCSC where staff and students can host chefs and food justice advocates, and a reading corner, featuring books from Ramon Stephens, a postdoc who founded and leads an organization called “The Conscious Kid.”

“Our hope is that the community will engage in these conversations with us whether that’s conversations about food justice or just generally around food and how we’re centering food when we gather,” Johnson said.

Here’s a look at upcoming events throughout February:

Feb. 3

Black History Month Coffee

9:30–10:30 a.m., Mitchell Earth Sciences, Hartley Conference Room

The Doerr School of Sustainability will host Johnson for a Coffee Conversation about the significance of Black History and Liberation Month and the BCSC’s legacy of supporting students, staff, faculty, and alums on campus over the last 56 years.

Feb. 6

Lecture

5:30 p.m., BCSC

The Black Community Services Center will host Johnny Lee Clarke of The Bee Keeper School, based in San Jose, which provides support and training for formerly incarcerated people and celebrates and shares the important role of honey in Black history.

Feb. 11

Panel Discussion

5:30 p.m., Zoom

Join the BCSC and the Haas Center for Public Service in conversation with Angela McKee-Brown, founder and CEO of Project Reflect, and Jawno Okhiulu, ’21, program associate at Waverley Street Foundation, to learn more about food justice as a movement and continued energy in the field. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Feb. 12

Workshop

6:30–8 p.m., Old Union, Room 302

Join the Office for Religious and Spiritual Life for “Black Love: A Muslim Reflection on Self-Care and Healthy Relationships,” a workshop led by fitness coach Mubarakah Ibrahim, focused on the intersection of faith, culture, and personal well-being.

Feb. 15

Service Learning Trip and Brunch

9 a.m. to noon, O’Donohue Family Stanford Educational Farm

Join the BCSC and Stanford School of Medicine for a morning of service and brunch. Learn more about the farm, support the campus, and enjoy fresh air in community. RSVPs are requested. In the event of inclement weather, the service project will be moved inside.

Feb. 21

Black Pop-Up Shop

1–3 p.m., BCSC Community Room

Join the BCSC for the fourth annual Black Liberation Month pop-up shop featuring food and goods from Black creators and chefs across the Bay Area.

Feb. 28

Black Trivia Night

6–8 p.m., EVGR Pub, 2nd floor

The BCSC, the Department of African & African American Studies, and Ujaama House will host a night of trivia and food with a chance to learn and celebrate the end of the month.

Throughout February

Speaker Series

The Department of African & African American Studies and Ujamaa House will host a Winter Speaker Series throughout February and early March featuring Black Stanford faculty sharing their research. RSVPs are requested.