It’s a cliche that the most innovative ideas come in a flash of inspiration: Archimedes in his bathtub, Newton and the apple.

But anyone whose job depends on coming up with new ideas knows that’s not entirely true, mostly because there’s no such thing as a totally novel or original idea. New ideas are often pieces of old ideas that have been adapted or combined in creative ways.

In his course Startup Garage, Stefanos Zenios, a professor of operations, information, and technology at Stanford Graduate School of Business, teaches students how to develop companies that provide innovative solutions to everyday problems. Over his 13 years leading this popular class, he’d noticed that it was common for students to combine elements of existing ideas. But the process could be slow: Every problem led to new subproblems to be solved, and students had trouble looking for solutions beyond their own areas of interest or expertise.

“We didn’t have a structured way of telling them, ‘Take the elements, break them down into subelements, find solutions that could work for each of those subelements, and then combine them together,’” says Zenios, the faculty director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Stanford GSB.

What if, Zenios wondered, there was an organized and reliable process that would increase the likelihood of landing on a viable idea?

About five years ago, Zenios met Ken Favaro, MBA ’83. Throughout his more than 30 years in management consulting, Favaro had been thinking about where ideas come from and had started to develop a system to create new solutions using creative combinations of past innovations.

“To have great ideas, you need great precedents,” Favaro says. “To find great precedents, you need to ask the right questions. To ask the right questions, you need to know what needs to be solved. You need to articulate the problem and break it down into minimum essential parts.”

Favaro and Zenios began working to refine this initial idea into a specific innovation methodology. They called it precedents thinking. “You frame the problem first,” Zenios explains. “Then you search for precedents, then you consider creative combinations of precedents, and then you convert those precedents into an actionable solution. It’s a compelling approach. It’s an approach that is also consistent with how innovation happens.”

Zenios and Favaro elaborate on the promise of precedents thinking in a new article in the Harvard Business Review. They open with a fascinating example of precedents thinking: More than a century ago, Henry Ford developed his revolutionary motor company by combining elements of the moving disassembly lines in Chicago slaughterhouses, Procter & Gamble’s staff profit-sharing plan, the Singer sewing machine company’s network of independent dealers, and quick-drying black lacquer, otherwise known as “japanning.” “I invented nothing new,” Ford later said. “I simply assembled the discoveries of other men behind whom were centuries of work.”

A $265 billion question

Favaro had used precedents thinking to solve business problems in the food, pharmaceutical, and entertainment industries. Zenios thought it could be applied to larger systemic problems in other sectors, such as his other main research interest, healthcare.

With his GSB colleague Kevin Schulman, who is also a professor at Stanford School of Medicine, Zenios assembled a research team of six students from the GSB and the medical school to use precedents thinking to find a solution to streamline the cluttered and overly complicated U.S. healthcare system. They would be advised by a steering committee of industry experts. Their target was administrative waste – the combination of bureaucracy, inefficiency, and unnecessary complexity that eats up more than $265 billion annually.

“The administrative cost issue is, to my mind, the one we should tackle,” Schulman says. “The process is broken and the transaction process is broken. So we can’t really make major changes in this issue if we keep the same underlying business process.”

Many pieces of the nearly $5 trillion healthcare system, he explains, are still using analog systems from decades ago, superficially updated to keep operating in the digital era. There’s no standardization or transparency, but there is plenty of duplication and redundancy. The complexity is mind-boggling: Across the entire industry, there are 318,000 different plans, 599,000 codes for products or services, and 57 billion negotiated prices.

Schulman believes this is a good moment to propose changes to the system: The nascent AI revolution has inspired more business leaders to be open to new technologies and ways of thinking. And Americans are increasingly fed up with the cost and quality of the current system, as tragically illustrated by the assassination of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare last December.

The research team was led by Brooke Istvan, MBA ’24, who had previously worked in the healthcare industry as a consultant, and included her classmates Bryan Kozin and Walt Winslow, both MBA ’24. They began with a series of workshops led by Zenios, Favaro, and Schulman to understand the precedents-thinking process and to distill the problem into a single statement: “How to create the standardization and infrastructure that’s needed to reduce administrative waste in healthcare.” They broke the problem down into two separate elements, or deconstructions, focused on reducing the variety and complexity of contracts that lead to administrative burden and creating a payment infrastructure to support “an efficient healthcare transaction ecosystem.”