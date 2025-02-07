Materials scientist and physicist Guosong Hong is an expert in getting materials to do remarkable things.
Recently, he and collaborators used a common food dye found in snack chips to turn living tissue transparent, allowing light to penetrate through skin and muscle. Hong is now working to realize a new age of medical imaging that lets doctors see deep into the body – without surgery. It’s a miracle of physics but it could change medicine, Hong tells host Russ Altman on the latest episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.
This story was originally published by Stanford Engineering.